‘A sweet inner light’: A community mourns Yoskarly Martinez

She said she was going to miss everybody.

PROVIDENCE — The fifth-graders in Providence’s Virtual Learning Academy were talking over Zoom last Thursday about the coming end of the school year, when Yoskarly Then Martinez piped up.

Her teacher Daniel Decesare thought about that last moment with her, as he found himself in a position he’d never been in before during his 25 years of teaching: having to talk to his students about the death of one of their classmates.

Yoskarly, 10, was at Conimicut Point Park in Warwick with her family on Father’s Day when she was swept off a sandbar by dangerous currents. Valentin Cardona Sanchez, 35, a Guatemalan immigrant at the beach with his own family, jumped in to try to save her. They both drowned. Two other men who also tried to save Yoskarly were hospitalized.

The news devastated her community at school. None of her teachers had ever lost a student before.

“She was the sweetest little girl,” said Carol Winters, her third-grade teacher at Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary School at Broad Street. “There was something about her, almost naive, innocent, happy-go-lucky, never in a bad mood. She’s from a good family. Her smile could light up a room. I don’t know why she was taken.”

Winters said she had come to know Yoskarly’s mother, Karla Martinez Cruz, who brought Yoskarly’s 3-year-old sister and 18-month-old brother to pick her up each day. She visited the girl’s family this week and mourned with them. Yoskarly’s little siblings didn’t know she was gone, Winters said.

Jean Rossi, a special education resource teacher, collected donations from the teachers at the elementary school, to give to the families of Yoskarly and Sanchez. “The staff wanted to make sure the hero who tried to save her is taken care of,” Rossi added. “He [gave] his life for a stranger.”

It was up to her fifth-grade teacher to break the news to her classmates.

“There are some students that stand out and have that little light presence, and she definitely does, a sweet inner light,” Decesare said.

On Tuesday morning, the day after the Warwick mayor announced that divers had found Yoskarly’s body, Decesare greeted the students on zoom and asked if they’d heard the tragic news.

They hadn’t. Decesare had to tell them.

“I was very frank with them,” he said. “It was a draining day.”

For the next two hours, he said, they talked about Yoskarly and what happened to her. “They were very shocked and curious,” Decesare said.

They asked questions about drowning. They wanted to know where she had disappeared and what happened, so Decesare showed them an image of the sandbar at Conimicut and talked about how dangerous it was, and that many people have drowned there over the years. That even the divers searching for Yoskarly had to be careful.

Decesare was a lifeguard when he was younger, so he talked to the students about water safety and being careful not to swim in places that they’re not sure about. Many of the city children don’t swim, so he recommended taking lessons at the YMCA.

And, Decesare said, he mainly talked about what grieving feels like, and he told the students that there were counselors for them to talk to.

“I said, ‘You may feel weird things. You might cry, like I did, and you might feel other things,’” Decesare said. “I wanted them to know it’s a normal aspect of grief. Most have lost a grandparent, but not someone their age.”

Yoskarly was gone, but was still a part of their class. So, on Friday, a few hours before her wake, her fifth-grade students honored her during their virtual graduation, known as the “Moving On” ceremony.

At the beginning of the year, all of the children in Decesare’s class each fill out “All About Me” papers, with personal details about themselves that they share with the class.

The teachers used Yoskarly’s “All About Me” paper and photos from her 10th birthday for a slideshow and moment of silence, accompanied by “Over the Rainbow,” sung by Israel Kamakawiwo’ole.

Yoskarly had loved playing with her friends’ hair and wanted to be a hairdresser someday. The photos and her words hinted at the young woman she could have become.

They were instead a chance for those who loved her to say goodbye.

















Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.