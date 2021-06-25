This weekend we’ll get a taste of the latest heat wave bearing down on New England

Over the next 72 hours high pressure will become stronger off the US southeast coast. This so-called Bermuda high will eventually take over our weather, building another heat wave for much of New England.

It’s not particularly warm with temperatures this afternoon staying in the 70s but there is an uptick in humidity and it’s certainly not the dry weather we had Thursday — you will really feel that tropical air in the days ahead.

After a few morning showers, clouds continue to hang tough across much of New England on Friday afternoon. There won’t be any showers and I expect some sunny breaks at times especially towards sunset.

If you’re fortunate enough to be on Cape Cod late this weekend and early next week or on the coast of Maine, temperatures will be more tolerable. However for the rest of us it’s going to be a sizzle-fest.

High pressure near Bermuda keeps New England hot and humid to end June. Tropical Tidibts

Before we get to the very hot weather, temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s for much of Saturday afternoon, with considerable cloudiness, some breaks of sun, and a lot of humidity.

On Sunday I expect more sunshine blended with clouds and most areas will see afternoon temperatures between 83 and 88 degrees. It is actually likely to be a very nice day to head to the beach and won’t be so hot you can’t enjoy the weather. It’s not out of the question that a few places touch 90 but we will not see the widespread 90s just yet — that comes when we head back to work next week.

Highs could reach well into the 90s Monday. WeatherBell

On Monday real heat arrives and it will be so intense that I expect heat advisories to be issued for much of New England. These cautionary warnings could continue into Wednesday or even Thursday. This will make for a three- or four-day heat wave. It’s noteworthy when you combine the forecasted heat with the 90-degree weather we’ve already had, many areas will already be at their average number of 90-degree days for the entire summer when July begins.

As bad as the heat is going to be next week it will be nothing compared to what the Pacific Northwest is going to experience. In that part of the country, temperatures will exceed the century mark and some areas may shatter all-time heat records.

By the time we get to the Fourth of July weekend temperatures may actually return to more seasonable levels making it a little easier to enjoy the long weekend. More on that part of the forecast in the coming week.