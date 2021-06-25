Two people shot in Peabody; possible suspect vehicle being sought

Both victims were taken to area hospitals, he said, and their injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening. He said the woman was treated and released at North Shore Medical Center, and the man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The man’s condition wasn’t immediately available Friday.

Peabody police Captain Dennis Bonaiuto said by phone that officers responded to the area of 47 Veterans Memorial Drive just after 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The officers, he said, determined that a 23-year-old Peabody woman had been shot in her left wrist, while a 22-year-old Lynn man was shot in the thigh area.

A woman and a man were shot Thursday night in Peabody, police said.

Bonaiuto said investigators are seeking a possible suspect vehicle, described as a silver, four-door Chevy Malibu. No arrests have been made.

Authorities are investigating what prompted the shooting, Bonaiuto said. He added that it appears the two victims know one another, but he had no further information on the nature of the relationship.

Two other vehicles parked near the crime scene also sustained gunshot damage, Bonaiuto said.

Peabody police are investigating the matter along with State Police, he said.





