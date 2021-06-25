When it happened here: In 1987, L’Ambiance Plaza collapsed in Conn. Years before that, a similar tragedy in Brighton

Twenty-eight workers were killed when the L’Ambiance Plaza residential building was reduced to rubble on April 23, 1987, in what The Boston Globe called the worst construction accident in New England history.

It’s hard to imagine the horrific collapse of a condominium building in Miami happening here in New England. But in decades past, this region has experienced its own tragic structural failures -- memories of which are brought forth by the images from Florida. In 1987, the L’Ambiance Plaza building in Connecticut came crashing down, and before that, in 1971, an apartment building on Commonwealth Ave in Brighton partially collapsed.

The two-tower apartment building on Washington Street in Bridgeport, Conn. was about halfway finished and still under construction when it fell.

L’Ambiance Plaza was supposed to be a 13-story complex with three levels of a five-level parking garage located below ground level. The building was constructed using what is known as the “lift-slab” method, in which the floor and roof slabs were cast one on top of the other at ground level and then lifted by hydraulic jacks and secured to columns.

Don Walesky was the electrical sub-foreman on the L’Ambiance project. At 1:30 p.m. Walesky went into the building with the electrician foreman, Donald Emmanuel, to hang a temporary electrical panel on the fourth floor.

“I’ll be right back,” Walesky told Emmanuel. “I’m just going to take this panel down to the trailer and drill.”

“No problem,” said Emmanuel. “I’ll be here.”

Walesky made it outside. Then there was a noise.

“My God, the ceiling’s letting go,” one worker yelled. “Hang on.”

In an instant, dust filled the air as L’Ambiance Plaza fell in “a mass of billowing dust, broken concrete, twisted steel,” the Globe reported.

“We’ve had a building collapse,” Walesky shouted into the telephone from out in the electricians’ trailer. “We need as many ambulances as possible.”

“Were there any people inside?” the operator asked.

“Yes, people are inside. A lot of people are inside.”

It happened in less than 20 seconds, according to the Globe. One eyewitness who saw the building collapse said it looked like a deck of cards dropping.

Bridgeport Mayor Thomas W. Bucci described the scene as “a sight out of Beirut, Lebanon — like a bombing in Beirut.”

“We’re not optimistic that we will locate a significant number of survivors,” he said.

Emmanuel was one of the 28 workers who were killed. It took more than a week to remove all of the bodies from the rubble, according to the Globe.

An investigation by the US Department of Labor determined that the most probable cause of the L’Ambiance Plaza collapse was “failure of the lifting system in the west tower during placement of a package of three upper level floor slabs.”

In an interview with the Globe after the collapse, Walesky spoke of the guilt he felt because he had asked Emmanuel to come into the building to help him with the electrical panel.

“He was in the building because of me,” said Walesky. “He died because of my suggestion. I’ll have to live with that. I just have to live with it.”

“The memories, the memory I have waking up in the middle of the night and hearing it fall, that is as much a part of me as my right arm,” he said. And, unfortunately, I will carry that to my grave.”

This photo of the L’Ambiance Plaza in Bridgeport, Connecticut appeared on the front page of the Globe on April 25, 1987. Boston Globe archives

Sixteen years earlier, here in Boston, another deadly structural failure occurred on Jan. 25, 1971, when one side of an unfinished 16-story apartment building at 2000 Commonwealth Ave. collapsed. Four construction workers were killed.

“The sound was like 10 jets taking off,” one eyewitness told the Globe. “There was so much dust you couldn’t see anything. People were screaming and the police cars couldn’t get through because of the traffic.”

Paul Scopa was working on the building along with his father, who was a foreman. “At first the top floor corner just fell onto the next floor and you could hear the creaking and groaning,” he said. “Then it all came down.”

The Globe reported that chunks of concrete and wood were strewn across the MBTA tracks. Some pieces landed more than 100 yards away from the building.

Boston Mayor Kevin White appointed a special panel to investigate the cause of the collapse. The panel released its findings that July, blaming “a continuing chain of irregularities and deficiencies in the development, design, construction, and inspection of the project,” the Globe reported.

This is what 2000 Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton looked like the day after the collapse.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.