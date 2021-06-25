George Floyd’s brother gives emotional statement at sentencing: ‘My family has been given a life sentence’

George Floyd’s brothers asked a judge Friday to impose a harsh sentence against the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder and manslaughter in his death.

“On behalf of me and my family, we seek the maximum penalty,” Terrence Floyd said in delivering one of four victim impact statements during Derek Chauvin's sentencing hearing. "We don’t want to see no more slaps on the wrist. We’ve been through that already.”

He said he's struggling to explain George Floyd's death to his daughter but feels he has to “because this is story.”