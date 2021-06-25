‘I miss you.’ Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter heard at Chauvin’s sentencing

George Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter says she wishes she could tell her late father that “I miss you and I love you.”

Gianna Floyd’s video interview was played in court Friday during the sentencing hearing for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Gianna Floyd said in the victim impact statement that she believed her dad was still with her in spirit and that she wants to know how he got hurt.