Mass. reports 18,503 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 18,503 to 8,523,508, state officials reported Friday.

The number of new vaccinations was larger than on Thursday, when 16,636 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to around 89 percent of the 9,575,450 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 4,385,926 first shots and 3,864,644 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 272,938 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 4,137,582.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

