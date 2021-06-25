President Biden approves Florida emergency declaration after condo collapse

President Joe Biden early Friday authorized an emergency declaration in the state of Florida and ordered federal assistance to be directed to the area to help supplement state and local response after a condo collapsed near Miami on Thursday, leaving at least one dead and nearly 100 missing.

The president authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate “all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population,” according to a statement released by the White House.