‘Pride is back at the White House’: President Biden highlights LGBTQ rights with legislation and a new special envoy

“These are some of the ugliest, most un-American laws I’ve seen,” Biden said Friday. “And I’ve been here a while.”

The president criticized Republicans for attempting to limit the rights of transgender people — especially trans youths. More than 80 antitransgender bills have been introduced in state legislative sessions this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign, a gay rights organization.

President Biden spoke out against the increase in antitransgender bills in state legislatures during the first LGBTQ Pride Month celebration of his presidency.

“Let’s be clear,” he added. “This is nothing but bullying disguised as legislation.”

Biden spoke at a White House ceremony moments after signing a law making the Pulse nightclub, the site of the largest mass shooting at the time, a national memorial five years after nearly 50 people were killed at the LGBTQ establishment.

The president has been championing the Equality Act, a bill passed in the House that would widely ban discrimination against LGBTQ people, since his earliest days in the White House. In addition to speaking out on the importance of expanding protections for gay and trans people, Biden was marking a sharp pivot from Donald Trump’s presidency. The LGBTQ community repeatedly criticized Trump for not acknowledging the community during June, the annual anniversary of the birth of the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

“Pride is back at the White House,” Biden said to applause. “For this community, for our nation, for the world, Pride Month represents so much. It stands for courage, the courage of all those in previous generations. … And above all, Pride Month stands for love. You know, being able to love yourself, love whomever you love.”

Biden is naming Jessica Stern as a special diplomatic envoy at the State Department for LGBTQ rights. Her responsibilities will involve ensuring that US diplomacy and foreign assistance promote and protect LGBTQ rights around the world. Stern is currently executive director of OutRight Action International, which defends human rights and works to prevent abuses of LGBTQ people.

In her new role, Stern will also help put in place a presidential memorandum to advance the rights of LGBTQ people as well as bring together like-minded governments, nonprofits, and corporations to uphold equality and dignity, according to the White House.

The focus also carries personal resonance for many in the Biden administration. Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House’s principal deputy press secretary, tweeted out her own story Friday about coming out to her mother at the age of 16 and the revolted look in response that left her sexuality a family secret for many years.

“I’m proud to be an out Black Queer woman and I have been for quite some time,” she wrote. “I’m happy to say, my Mother is now proud of ALL of who I am; she loves my partner and she loves being a doting grandmother to the daughter we are raising.”

Washington Post and Associated Press





Harris makes first trip to US-Mexico border as vice president

EL PASO, Texas — Vice President Harris asserted Friday that the Biden administration had made progress tackling a migration spike that’s drawn fire from Republicans and made fellow Democrats uncomfortable. Her first trip to the US-Mexico border as head of the Biden administration’s response was being closely watched on all sides.

Visiting El Paso, Harris called the situation at the border “tough” and said more work is needed, anchored in a thorough understanding of why migrants leave their homes.

She met with five young girls, ages 9-16, who had been held at a Customs and Border Protection processing center after crossing the border, the White House said, before visiting the border itself at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry.

Harris has devoted much of her time in her new role to addressing what she calls the “root causes” of migration, namely poverty, crime, and corruption in Central America.

“The stories that I heard today reinforce the nature of those root causes,” she said, adding, “It is going to require, as we have been doing, a comprehensive approach that acknowledges each piece of this.’'

Meeting with migrant children reminded her that “this issue cannot be reduced to a political issue,” Harris said.

“We’re talking about children, we’re talking about families, we’re talking about suffering. And our approach has to be thoughtful and effective,” she continued.

The vice president has faced increasing criticism from members of both parties for deferring the trip until now and for her muddied explanations as to why.

“It was always the plan to come here, and I think we’re gonna have a good productive day,” Harris said after arriving into El Paso.

Republicans have seized on the absence of both Harris and President Biden from the border to paint the administration as indifferent to border security, seeking to revive a potent political weapon against Democrats for the 2022 midterm elections. With former president Donald Trump visiting the area less than a week after Harris, Republicans will be watching the vice president’s visit closely for fodder they can use in political attacks.

Other administration officials have made multiple visits to the border, but the absence of Biden and Harris has left some Democrats worried that damage already has been done. There’s concern that the Biden administration has ceded the border security debate to Republicans.

Harris advisers have been careful to emphasize that her main focus is addressing the root causes of migration. She has been seeking economic and humanitarian solutions to improve conditions for residents of Central and North American countries who flee to the US. Her aides framed her trip to the border as part of an effort to better understand how to solve the problem.

Associated Press





‘Trump Train’ members who tried to run Biden campaign bus off the road sued under Ku Klux Klan act

Timothy Holloway clutched the wheel of a Biden-Harris campaign bus last October, swerving and dodging as one hostile car bearing a Trump flag after another tried to run him off a Texas highway.

“We were terrified,” Holloway said in a news release. “They were clearly trying to scare us and prevent us from arriving at our destination in peace.”

The tactic worked — the Biden campaign canceled the rest of the day’s events, saying it feared for the safety of campaign staffers, supporters, and local political candidates. Some prominent Republicans cheered the effort by the self-proclaimed “Trump Train,” while then-President Donald Trump himself lauded their efforts, calling the drivers “patriots” who “did nothing wrong.”

Now, Holloway — along with a White House staffer, a former Texas lawmaker, and a campaign volunteer — are suing several members of the caravan, accusing them of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which bars violent election intimidation, as well as local Texas laws. The group is also suing local law enforcement, claiming they failed to provide protection.

The case isn’t the only recent attempt to invoke the Ku Klux Klan Act against Trump supporters. In February, Representative Bennie G. Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, invoked the Klan Act in a lawsuit against Trump, Rudolph W. Giuliani, and two extremist groups whose members are accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Thompson alleged that Trump and Giuliani violated the act by inciting the riots with false claims of a rigged election. The lawsuit is ongoing.

Washington Post