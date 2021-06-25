Trump Organization could face criminal charges in New York

The criminal charges would be the first to emerge from Vance’s long-running investigation into Trump and his business dealings, and raises the startling prospect of a former president having to defend the company he founded and has run for decades.

If the case moves ahead, the district attorney, Cyrus Vance, could announce charges against the Trump Organization and the executive, Allen Weisselberg, as soon as next week, the people said. Vance’s prosecutors have been conducting the investigation along with lawyers from the office of the New York state attorney general, Letitia James.

NEW YORK — The Manhattan district attorney’s office has informed former president Donald Trump’s lawyers that it is considering criminal charges against his family business, the Trump Organization, in connection with fringe benefits the company awarded a top executive, according to several people with knowledge of the matter.

While the prosecutors had been building a case for months against Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, as part of an effort to pressure him to cooperate with the inquiry, it was not previously known that the company also might face charges.

Prosecutors recently have focused much of their investigation into the perks that Trump and the company doled out to Weisselberg and other executives, including tens of thousands of dollars in private school tuition for one of Weisselberg’s grandchildren, as well as rents on apartments and car leases.

Prosecutors are looking into whether those benefits were properly recorded in the company’s ledgers, and whether taxes were paid on them, The New York Times has reported.

Trump’s lawyers met Thursday with senior prosecutors in the district attorney’s office in hopes of persuading them to abandon any plan to charge the company, according to several people familiar with the meeting. Such meetings are routine in white-collar criminal investigations, and it is unclear whether the prosecutors have made a final decision on whether to charge the Trump Organization, which has long denied wrongdoing.

It would be highly unusual to indict a company just for failing to pay taxes on fringe benefits, said several lawyers who specialize in tax rules. None of them could cite any recent example, noting that many companies provide their employees with perks like company cars.

Still, an indictment of Trump’s company could deal a significant blow to the former president just as he has flirted with a return to politics. The Trump Organization is inseparable from Trump, acting as the corporate umbrella for a portfolio of hotels, golf clubs, and other real estate, most of which are branded with his name.

It is unclear whether Trump will ultimately face charges himself. The investigation, which began three years ago, has been wide-ranging, examining whether the Trump Organization manipulated the value of its properties to obtain favorable loans and tax benefits, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

The inquiry is also examining the organization’s statements to insurance companies about the value of various assets and any role that its employees — including Weisselberg — may have played in hush-money payments to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has derided the investigation by Vance, a Democrat, as a politically motivated “witch hunt.” He unsuccessfully tried to fight a subpoena from Vance’s office seeking eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns, a fight that twice reached the US Supreme Court.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office declined to comment. A lawyer for Weisselberg, Mary Mulligan, also declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Trump Organization could not immediately be reached for comment.

The indictments could increase pressure to cooperate on Weisselberg, who could seek to cut a deal with prosecutors to testify against Trump in exchange for leniency.

Weisselberg’s intimate knowledge of the Trump Organization — he has worked at the company for decades and was one of the top executives when Trump was in the White House — would make his cooperation an enormous asset to investigators looking at all aspects of the company. Because of that, he has been a central focus of scrutiny in the district attorney’s investigation, with particular attention paid to the benefits that he and his family received.

In general, those types of benefits are taxable, although there are some exceptions, and the rules can be murky.

Trump depends heavily on Weisselberg, who has continued to work at the Trump Organization while under investigation. In his book “Think Like a Billionaire,” Trump credited Weisselberg for doing “whatever was necessary to protect the bottom line.”

And few things grate at Trump like the prospect of disloyalty. Close allies have turned on him in the past, including his former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, whom Trump has labeled a “rat.”

Cohen, who pleaded guilty to federal charges related to hush money payments to two women who said they had romantic affairs with Trump, is cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation. After pleading guilty, Cohen said that it was Weisselberg who had helped the Trump Organization to disguise the reimbursements that Cohen received for paying off one of the women.

Weisselberg was not accused of any wrongdoing by federal prosecutors, and Trump did not pardon him in his final days in office, though he was said to have considered doing so. (A pardon would not have given Weisselberg immunity from state charges.)