Court has ruled on NCAA athletes, but Division 3 is another story entirely

On the other hand, while 357 Division 1 schools operate under a revenue-generating model in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, there are 441 Division 3 institutions operating under amateur rules where no athletic scholarships are granted and colleges earn very little income.

The Supreme Court ruling on the compensation of NCAA athletes exposes a serious flaw in the large bureaucratic organization of which my institution is a member. It was only a matter of time before the court correctly ruled in favor of athletes who have been denied compensation in preprofessional Division 1 ( “Court ruling doesn’t untangle the snags,” Dan Shaughnessy, Sports, June 23).

The problem with Division 1 institutions is that their primary goal is to generate huge amounts of money while harboring athletes under the premise that their tuition, room, and board represent equitable compensation. Division 1 institutions are comparable to Major League Baseball, where minor league ballplayers aspire to make it to the big leagues.

Not all Division 1 schools are equal, yet virtually all yearn to make it to the NCAA basketball tournament, the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. The NCAA generates more than $1 billion annually, the vast majority of which derives from the television contracts for March Madness. Approximately 3 percent of that goes to Division 3 schools, where true amateurs play and where being a student athlete means being a student first.

Division 3 NCAA institutions should strongly consider separately incorporating under the NCAA umbrella to maintain true amateurism in collegiate athletics. Division 3 athletes play for the love of the game, not for the chance to win the coveted professional league lottery. Our athletes aspire to use their degrees beyond the court, the field, or the ice. We have a duty to help them develop into leaders who are not jaded by the almighty dollar.

The writer is president of Endicott College and vice chair of the Commonwealth Coast Conference and was formerly a member of the NCAA Division 3 Presidents Council.