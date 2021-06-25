Michael Loconto’s hot-mike comments still burn

He says he made a mistake. An adult in 2020 mocking people’s names with stereotypical racist tropes is not a mistake. He says he apologized. What he did once it was brought to his attention that he had been heard was to seem to try to cover for it by explaining it away, which indicates he knew what he had done.

I understand and support Michael Loconto’s need to distance himself from the legacy of Louise Day Hicks, yet I feel he misses the mark in his recent letter regarding the optics of racism on the Boston School Committee ( “Michael Loconto: ‘I am not an example of “Boston’s race problem,” ’ ” June 17).

In the apology he proffered later, he said he knew what was in his heart and his head and how his words were heard but that he made no excuses, all of which sounds like an excuse.

What always got me about this incident was that he was mocking Asian surnames with names typically used to mock Black people. So even as bigotry, it’s not especially astute bigotry.

I agree that Loconto and the two members who recently gave up their positions on the School Committee did a lot of good for the Boston Public Schools, and that their resignations are a loss for the committee. What I cannot fathom is how adults in these positions are not concerned with the implications these comments will have when they are made at work.

Brian Savage

West Roxbury





Get back to some of that ‘tireless’ work

Michael Loconto should be reminded that the days of Louise Day Hicks were some 50 years ago. I think that, since then, there have been many Boston School Committee members who worked tirelessly, before Loconto, to quell racial divisions in Boston.

Mr. Loconto, your hot-mike comment in the October 2020 School Committee meeting was racist. Take the responsibility and leave the puffing aside.

Judy Millea

Lynnfield