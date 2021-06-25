There is no reason to return to time when a disability barred people from public sphere

Thank you to the Editorial Board for advocating remote access to public meetings as an imperative for both governmental accessibility and transparency (“Remote access to public meetings is a post-pandemic must,” Editorial, June 22).

After becoming disabled in 2014, I underwent an agonizing period of political and social isolation that made it difficult for me to find a purpose in daily life.

This past year, however, I have been able to attend and participate in robust virtual public meetings, despite my physical limitations, because of the COVID-era accommodations that were created by our state government.