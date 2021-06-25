Tax holiday prompts pearl-clutching from lawmakers

Wait, wait, wait. You mean that’s what Governor Charlie Baker actually wants to do? Like give all of us a break from the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax for two months instead of just two days?

OK, sure it’s political gamesmanship at its best. Who doesn’t like a tax break, especially around the start of the school year when there are computers and school supplies to be bought? It’s also a delicious gotcha to the Massachusetts Legislature. Turn it down and they look like latter-day Scrooges, depriving regular folk of a modest tax break at a time when the state is awash in money — surplus tax revenue and federal dollars.

In fact, this embarrassment of riches threatens to drive a wedge through the years’ long love affair the Republican governor has enjoyed with an overwhelmingly Democratic Legislature.

Baker’s announcement this week that he’s filing legislation to make August and September sales tax free followed the latest release of state tax revenue figures that put them at $3.9 billion above benchmark projections. The governor is proposing to put about $900 million of that back into the pockets of Massachusetts taxpayers (compared to an estimated $28 million break from a two-day holiday). And remember: Most taxpayers have had a pretty rough year.

But an extended tax holiday is also aimed at retailers eager to get people back into their stores. Oh, and let’s not forget that sales taxes are the most regressive this state levies. They fall hardest on the lowest-income groups. New bunk beds for the kids? Yep, there’s a tax on that.

Ah, but you’d never know that from the wailing and gnashing of teeth on Beacon Hill from lawmakers who insist that every last dime that comes into the state treasury has to be “invested” — and they always have a better plan to spend the hard-earning dollars of working people.

“Instead of an extended sales tax holiday, let’s put funds towards our future: Relieve student debt, support public higher education, address rent relief post-pandemic. I could make a long list,” tweeted Representative Mindy Domb of Amherst.

Senator Eric Lesser tweeted, “$900 million should be used to fix the T, repair our bridges, and pay our teachers, not for gimmicks.”

It is also somewhat ironic that those screaming the loudest were quick to turn down Baker’s bid to get some $2.8 billion of a $5.3 billion federal appropriation under the American Rescue Plan Act into the spending pipeline immediately. About $1 billion of that was for a variety of housing efforts, about $900 million for infrastructure investments, and $240 million for job training. It was a split-the-federal-pot kind of offer from Baker that the Legislature — making a bid to resume regular post-pandemic programming — turned down this week.

Now it looks like a sizable federal infrastructure bill will provide even more billions. But the way things are going in Massachusetts, it’ll probably be just another reason to go to battle on Beacon Hill.

Baker and lawmakers are beginning to act like a dysfunctional family squabbling over the bequests from granddad’s will. Really, kids, there’s enough to go around.

And there should certainly be enough to return to taxpayers — always the poor relations here — and help out Main Street retailers in the process over two months this summer.

Sure, it’s a brazen political move by Baker. But the epidemic of pearl-clutching it’s causing at the State House is reason enough to love it.

Rachelle G. Cohen is a Globe opinion writer. She can be reached at rachelle.cohen@globe.com.