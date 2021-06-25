Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola matches Tom Seaver with 10 consecutive strikeouts

Seaver struck out 10 consecutive San Diego Padres to finish a 2-1, complete-game victory at Citi Field’s predecessor, Shea Stadium, on April 22, 1970. His 19 strikeouts overall tied the since-broken National League record for a nine-inning game.

After hitting leadoff man Jeff McNeil and allowing a Francisco Lindor double, Nola ran through the rest of the Mets order — Michael Conforto , Pete Alonso , Dominic Smith , James McCann , Kevin Pillar , Luis Guillorme , and opposing pitcher Taijuan Walker . Nola then fanned McNeil and Lindor to finish the third inning, then Conforto on a 2-2 changeup to tie Mets Hall of Famer Tom Seaver for the record.

Philadelphia righty Aaron Nola tied a 51-year-old strikeout mark on Friday, fanning 10 consecutive Mets across the first four innings of the teams’ matinee at Citi Field in New York.

Chasing the mark alone, Nola got two strikes on Alonso, but the slugger cracked a 1-2 sinker for a double to right. Nola ultimately fanned 12, getting McCann to finish the fourth inning and McNeil to finish the fifth. He was pulled after sandwiching a groundout with a hit by pitch and a walk to begin the sixth inning, the dozen strikeouts matching a career high.

Nola left with the Phillies up, 1-0, having doubled home the game’s only run himself with two out in the top of the fifth. It was a marked improvement from his last time out, when the Giants tagged Nola for six earned runs in just 2⅓ innings last Saturday.

Surprise! Cubs relievers caught unaware by no-hitter

After Craig Kimbrel struck out pinch-hitter Will Smith to end the game on Thursday night in Los Angeles, the Chicago Cubs’ closer was curious why catcher Willson Contreras celebrated with a bigger-than-usual fist pump.

Fellow reliever Ryan Tepera then ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium and whispered in Kimbrel’s ear: “You have no idea what happened.”

The Cubs’ fearsome bullpen had just teamed up with starter Zach Davies for the first combined no-hitter in franchise history — and none of the three relievers who followed Davies on the mound had any idea they were pitching their way into history until after they finished.

The four Cubs combined for the seventh no-hitter in the majors this year, matching the most in a season since 1900, as Chicago blanked the Dodgers, 4-0. The hosts drew eight walks, getting at least one from each opposing pitcher, but managed no other baserunners.

The tension was palpable in the Cubs’ dugout, where Davies watched with trepidation after reluctantly agreeing with manager David Ross’ decision to pull him for a pinch-hitter after 94 pitches. Davies (5-4) issued five walks while scrapping through six spotless innings against the defending World Series champions.

“I think every pitcher wants to continue in the game, regardless of his pitch count, but it worked,” Davies said. “Chafe, Tep, and Craig shut the door. A part of history. I’m excited for the guys that were on the field. I can’t complain at all.”

But incredibly, the relievers remained blissfully oblivious to the stakes as Tepera, Andrew Chafin, and Kimbrel went to the mound and preserved a zero they couldn’t see, thanks to the position of the Dodger Stadium bullpen.

“The whole bullpen had no idea,” said Chafin, who pitched the eighth. “It was completely oblivious. But in our defense, in that bullpen, from our perspective on the field, all we can see is batting averages and the count, stuff like that. We can’t see the scoreboard with the hits.”

Tepera and Chafin each walked a batter during their inning on the mound, but Los Angeles couldn’t capitalize.

Kimbrel then walked Chris Taylor leading off the ninth, but the ferocious closer struck out Cody Bellinger, Albert Pujols, and Smith to finish the Cubs’ 17th no-hitter since 1880.

“I think they all needed to get a walk in, just to make my heart rate go up a little bit,” Ross said. “You get to the ninth, I don’t know I’ve been as nervous in a long time with a 4-0 lead and Craig Kimbrel on the mound as I was tonight.”

The 312th no-hitter in baseball history has 2021 matched with 1990, 1991, 2012, and 2015 for the most in a single MLB season since 1900. That’s one shy of the record eight in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

Another team hits vaccination mark

A 23rd Major League Baseball team has reached the 85 percent vaccination threshold for players and other on-field personnel, which allows relaxed protocols, but there were few additional vaccinations in the past week. According to the weekly announcement from MLB and the players’ association, 85.4 percent of tier 1 and 2 tier individuals had been fully vaccinated, up just 0.1 percent from the previous week, and 86.5 percent had received at least one dose, unchanged from the previous week. Tier 1 includes players, managers, coaches, team physicians, athletic trainers and strength and conditioning staff. Tier 2 includes ownership, front office staff, travel staff, head groundskeepers and ballpark operations staff . . . Former major leaguers and Red Sox infielders Ian Kinsler and Danny Valencia will play for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League to get in shape to be part of Israel’s team at the Olympic baseball tournament. Kinsler, 39, was a four-time All-Star second baseman who played 14 seasons with five teams, the latter half of the 2018 campaign with Boston. Valencia, 36, played for seven organizations over a nine-year career, including 10 games with the 2012 Red Sox.