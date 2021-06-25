Aiven Cabral’s game plan delivers a victory for St. Mary’s

The junior righthander knew if he stuck to his game plan — attack hitters on the outside corner and mix in his curveball — he could bounce back from the small setback.

St. Mary’s ace Aiven Cabral made a conscious effort to stay composed on the mound after allowing a rare run in the first inning of Friday’s Division 2 North semifinal against North Andover.

NORTH ANDOVER 6/25/2021 - Pitcher Alven Cabral of St. Mary's, pitches against North Andover in a Division 2 North baseball semifinal that St. Mary's went on to win 6-1 at North Andover. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe (Sports, Doherty)

Cabral did just that, holding North Andover scoreless across the final six innings to hurl a complete game with 10 strikeouts as the sixth-seeded Spartans earned a 6-1 win in a matchup between two programs that hoisted state championship trophies in 2019.

St. Mary’s (18-6) will defend its North title Monday against Masconomet, while second-seeded North Andover, the 2019 Super 8 champion, finished 14-3.

“I knew North Andover was a good team so I came in focused more than any other game to do my best,” Cabral said. “I didn’t let the first inning get to me and I was working in and out all game long. I was trying to mix it up.”

Cabral allowed two singles in the first, the second an RBI knock by Trevor Crosby that put the Knights up, 1-0. He surrendered another single in the second, but left fielder Dante D’Ambrosio came up throwing and cut down a runner at the plate to keep the deficit at one.

Cabral, who sits at 87-89 miles per hour on his fastball, entered cruise control from there, retiring 14 of the next 16 batters. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to finish off the complete game and improve to 7-0.

Through 58 innings this season, Cabral has allowed 27 hits and three total runs, while striking out 97 batters.

“He just pounds the strike zone and doesn’t back down,” St. Mary’s coach Derek Dana said. “North Andover is an outstanding team and he held them to one run. And we felt good when we got those runs.”

St. Mary’s gave Cabral run support during a six-run fourth inning. Cabral started the rally with an RBI double before Zach Fisher and Lucas Fritz added run-scoring singles. D’Ambrosio broke it open with a 2-run double down the right field line for a 6-1 lead.

North Andover was without two of its three future Division 1 pitchers, Brett Dunham and Ryan Griffin, who pitched in Wednesday’s 7-6 quarterfinal win over Reading in 11 innings. The third, Brendan Holland, was limited to 25 pitches after throwing more than 70 pitches Monday.

The Knights used five pitchers, including three in the pivotal fourth inning, but couldn’t muster enough outs — or hits against Cabral — to win.

“We lost this game Monday when we couldn’t take care of business and had to leave Holland in and his pitch count went over the limit,” North Andover coach Todd Dullin said. “We were really stretched. But Cabral was really tough and he pounds the zone.”

NORTH ANDOVER 6/25/2021 - St. Mary's, the 2019 Division 2 champion, celebrates after besting North Andover, the 2019 Super 8 champion, in a Division 2 North baseball semifinal at North Andover. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe (Sports, Doherty) Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Division 1 North

Lincoln-Sudbury 7, Andover 3 — Senior captains Jesse McCullough (2 for 4, HR, 2 RBIs) and Connor Peek (1 for 3, double, RBI, 2 runs) helped the second-seeded Warriors (17-4) oust the No. 6 Golden Warriors (12-5) for the second consecutive time in the North tournament, this matchup a semifinal.

“Any time you can beat a team of that quality, it’s always a little feather in your cap,” L-S coach Matt Wentworth said.

Sophomore Aidan Sweeney (4 Ks, 4 hits, 2 ER) took the mound to begin the third inning for L-S and pitched five innings to pick up the win.

St. John’s Prep 10, Boston Latin 0 — Shane Williams laced a pair of inside-the-park home runs and Nick Sollitro knocked in two runs for the fourth-seeded Eagles (13-3) in the semifinal win.

Division 3 North

Bishop Fenwick 11, Gloucester 0 — Sophomore Anthony Marino struck out 10 and only allowed one hit in five innings of work in the semifinal victory for the 18th-seeded Crusaders (11-11).

Stoneham 7, North Reading 0 — Senior captain Richie Pignone hurled a complete game shutout with 11 strikeouts in the semifinal win for the fourth-seeded Spartans (12-3). Michael DelTrecco led the offensive surge with three RBIs.

Division 4 North

Saint Joseph Prep 13, Snowden 2 — In addition to pitching a complete game, Chuck Nolan started the game with a bang by driving in three runs on a triple in the first inning to lead the fourth-seeded Phoenix (8-6) to the semifinal win.

Division 1 South

Xaverian 4, Taunton 1 — A sharp start from Marc Cedrone and a pair of wall balls were all the No. 3 seed Hawks required to handle the No. 7 Tigers, the defending state champions, in a Division 1 South semifinal.

Cedrone, who had been slowly stretched out this season while recovering from an oblique injury, was quick and efficient, needing just 95 pitches to go seven innings.

“I’m so happy for him today,” Xaverian coach Gerry Lambert said. “He was chomping at the bit to pitch a full game two weeks ago and we were taking it easy with him. I’m thrilled it worked out for him today.”

With a tight curveball he regularly used to start off hitters, the Bentley-bound senior limited the Tigers (13-5) to one run on six hits, with one walk and three strikeouts.

“Right when I knew I had that [curveball] going I knew it was going to be a good day,” Cedrone said.

Matt Brinker blasted a ball that hit near the top of the tall fence in left-center to score Henry Fleckner with the game’s first run in the third inning.

In the fourth, No. 9 hitter Ty Longo ripped a two-run double off the fence in left that plated Cam Grindle and Justice Ciampa. Longo came home on a single by Fleckner.

Ciampa also made two key plays in the field, throwing out Taunton’s speedy leadoff hitter Ty Cali at home in the third inning, and running down a ball near the foul line with a runner on in the fourth.

“He’s one of the seniors who has worked really hard to put himself in position to be able to help us out,” Lambert said of Ciampa. “He’s been a big help for us down the stretch and he had a great defensive game today.”

Xaverian (15-1) rides a 12-game winning streak into Monday’s sectional final against the winner of No. 1 Franklin and No. 13 BC High.

Division 2 South

Milton 8, Plymouth South 1 — Charlie Walker pitched a complete game for the second-seeded Wildcats (17-2), giving up only one run on three hits. Owen McHugh (3 for 4, 3 runs) led the way offensively, helping send Milton to the sectional final.

Division 3 South

Medfield 5, Dedham 4 — Junior Jack Goodman launched a two-out, two-run go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to propel the third-seeded Warriors (18-1) over the No. 7 Marauders in a semifinal matchup. Senior Dennis Folan had two RBIs in the victory.

Brendan Kurie reported from Westwood, and Colin Bannen and Steven Sousa contributed.