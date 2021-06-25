Brian Scalabrine gets multiyear extension to stay with NBC Sports Boston

Brian Scalabrine has signed a multiyear contract extension with NBC Sports Boston to continue as the lead analyst on Celtics broadcasts.

Scalabrine, 43, spent five of his 11 NBA seasons with the Celtics, winning a championship in 2007-08. He has been part of NBCSB’s Celtics broadcast team since 2015-16.

He will serve as the game analyst for every Celtics broadcast on the network alongside Mike Gorman, who will be entering his 40th season as the team’s television play-by-play voice in 2021-22.