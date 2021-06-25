Bruins bring back center Trent Frederic on a two-year deal

Trent Frederic, who appeared in 42 regular-season games for the Bruins this season but did not play in the playoffs, signed a two-year deal to stay in Boston, the team announced Friday.

Frederic, a 23-year-old center drafted in the first round in 2016 (29th overall), had four goals and one assist in the regular season. His deal carries a $1.05 million salary-cap hit each year. He was a restricted free agent.