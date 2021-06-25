Busy Revolution hope to stay on a roll against Dallas Sunday night

“I’ve been in this league for a while, and there’s ups and downs through every season,” said Farrell, who will make his 250th appearance with the Revolution Sunday. “You’ve always got to be prepared for that, but the best times are when you’re winning.

The game conclude a grueling stretch of three games in eight days following the three-week international break. But defender Andrew Farrell noted that winning helps the team push through the congested parts of the schedule.

The Revolution are off to the best start in club history, riding a five-game winning streak into Sunday night’s matchup at FC Dallas.

Advertisement

“It’s kind of contagious around the building. The bruises and the bumps, you don’t feel them as much. It’s important to understand that you’ve got to keep a level head, and I think [coach] Bruce [Arena] does a great job with that with everybody.”

The Revolution lead the Eastern Conference with a 7-1-2 record and have not lost since May 8.

Still, they feel they haven’t played a full 90-minute match this season, and that was evident again in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls. New England built a 3-0 lead and had to hold off a late rally from the visitors to capture 3 more points.

After the game, DeJuan Jones said previous Revolution teams would have lost or drawn. Farrell agreed, adding last Saturday’s win over New York City into the bucket as well. They believe it’s a sign of maturation.

“Those are games in the past that we would’ve tied or lost,” said Farrell. “Against the Red Bulls, I think we kind of folded a little bit, but we didn’t break. I think we made the plays we needed to make, but a really good team wins that game, 4-0, and it doesn’t go 3-2.

Advertisement

“You don’t want to peak too early, but you don’t want to be giving up 3-0 leads and making the game as tight as we did. We’re getting better. We’re working.”

Midfielder Carles Gil assisted on all three goals Wednesday and leads MLS with 10 assists in 10 games. The 28-year-old has been at the center of a Revolution attack that has scored three goals in three of its last four matches.

Gil was named MLS Player of the Week Thursday, marking the second consecutive week a Revolution player won the award. Goalkeeper Matt Turner took the honors for Week 8 after his seven-save performance against New York City.

Sunday’s opponent, FC Dallas, has struggled offensively through the early portion of the season, recording the fifth-fewest goals (9) in the league during a 1-4-4 start. Although Dallas resides in last place in the Western Conference, the Revolution are expecting a tough battle on the road.

New England has failed to earn 3 points in its last nine trips to Dallas, going 0-7-2.

“Typical of any game in MLS, it’ll be a difficult game and certainly a challenging game,” said Arena. “And I’m sure Dallas will be prepared to play here, too. They’re a team looking to get 3 points, so they’re going to be a tough opponent.”