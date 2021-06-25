College sports are under siege, and the NCAA seems incapable of addressing the issues

Is it an imperfect system? Of course it is. You’ll get no argument from me. More importantly, is it fixable? I’m not sure. The wants and needs of one segment of the constituency may have little or nothing to do with the wants and needs of another member of the constituency.

College sports are in the news this week, and not in a good way. Oh sure, this business of finding a way to compensate the young men and women who play the sports and, in some cases — please take note I said “some” cases — sounds very noble and high-minded. But it is not that simple.

I’m looking at big-time college sports, and I see them going the way of “Thelma and Louise,” driving that nice car right off the cliff.

Advertisement

Before we proceed, please keep in mind that we are the only country on this Earth in which the institutions of higher learning provide entertainment for the masses in terms of intercollegiate competition. Well, yes, our fine neighbors to the north also have college sports, but they are at the far end of the Canadian sports table smorgasbord.

College sports in Canada are a pleasant little adjunct to the big sports picture. There is no remote equivalent to the NCAA basketball tournaments (men’s and women’s) or the College Football Playoff. As difficult as it is for a Boston-bred sports fan to comprehend, be aware there are large swaths of America where college sports are the currency and the pros are afterthoughts.

The primary overseer of this sports activity is the National Collegiate Athletic Association, an entity that came into being 111 years ago basically because no one trusted anyone not to abuse the system. Cheating with regard to eligibility was ingrained in college sports from the beginning.

Advertisement

We are in the third decade of the 21st century and the NCAA is a bloated mess. It is under siege and it is incapable of addressing its many issues. And now its worst-case scenario has manifested itself: The government is involved.

“The NCAA has been fighting windmills for so long and it hasn’t provided any kind of leadership,” observes Mike Tranghese, whose five-decade career in college sports has taken him from being the sports information director of Providence College to being commissioner of the Big East to being a member of the College Football Playoff Committee to his current role as a consultant to, among others, the Southeastern Conference. “Now the government has gotten involved and my fear is we’re heading for total chaos.”

The hot issue is financial compensation for football and basketball players. Excuse me, “student-athletes.” Great. Sounds terrific. Unfortunately, the logistics involving direct payments are insurmountable. But what is theoretically doable is finding a way to allow for payments involving the image and likeness for the relatively few athletes who would be fortunate to be involved in any such arrangement.

Yes, I said “relatively few,” and that brings us to the crux of the matter, which is that the NCAA umbrella provides cover for scores of schools having, in many cases, next to nothing in common.

Case in point: college basketball.

The 2021 issue of the indispensable preseason publication Blue Ribbon Magazine gives us a detailed preview for 348 Division 1 colleges and universities. So let me ask you: What do Cal Poly, Gardner-Webb, Longwood, Mississippi Valley State, Mt. St. Mary’s, McNeese State — and, let’s face it, Harvard — have in common with Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State, Arizona, Kansas, North Carolina, and UCLA? Not a whole lot, let me tell you.

Advertisement

“The resources are different, the commitments are different, and the pressures are different,” maintains Tranghese. “The only thing they have in common is they all want to get into the NCAA Tournament, because they can reap benefits they’ve put importance on.”

No one talked about paying the players — yes, “players” — 50, 60, or 70 years ago. It was a society given that a college scholarship involving “room, board, books, and tuition” was “compensation” enough for any young man (no scholarships for women in those days). Basketball and football players went to school for four years before anyone was worried about entering the NBA or NFL.

So what’s changed? How did we get here? I believe the single biggest factor was the public knowledge of the highly escalating coaching salaries.

During my days at Boston College, the head basketball coach was none other than the hallowed Bob Cousy. And what do you think he was paid to go 117-37 with two NCAA and three NIT appearances (when the 16-team NIT rivaled the NCAA in prestige) during his six years on the job?

“I started at $12,000,” laughs The Cooz. “After three fairly successful years, I was bumped to $15,000.”

Advertisement

A few years later, a young man named Mike Tranghese took over as SID at Providence. The head basketball coach and athletic director was Dave Gavitt. And what was he paid?

“Remember, he was doing both jobs,” says Tranghese. “I’d say he’s getting $100,000, and if I had to guess, I’d say it was 60 basketball, 40 AD.”

That’s pretty good for the times, but tip money today.

For the record, when John Wooden retired in 1975, he was making $35,000.

Let’s flash forward. Any self-respecting big-school coach is making seven figures.

“Fans look at coaches making four, five, six, seven million and up and see the kids making nothing and they say, ‘What’s going on here?’ ” says Tranghese.

Things changed when TV money and shoe contracts entered the picture. Regardless, the riches are not spread around equally, and there is no way they could be.

And now we have states passing their own laws regarding compensation procedures. We have other states not doing do. Recruiting inducement, anybody? And we have the hapless NCAA unable to get a handle on any of this. I won’t even mention the transfer portal madness.

These are perilous times for big-time college sports.

Let’s hope it all ends better than it did for Thelma and Louise.











