First strike the trigger for BC High lacrosse in Division 1 South semifinal win at Natick

Advancing to the final for the fourth time in five seasons, the sixth-seeded Eagles (13-3) will play at top-seeded Franklin (18-0) for the South title Sunday night at 7.

The Eagles went scoreless over the first 14:20, then erupted for seven unanswered goals in an 11-minute span, paving the way for a 12-7 victory at second-seeded Natick.

With yet another trip to the Division 1 South final in sight, the BC High lacrosse team just needed to see one shot hit the back of the net to take control of Friday’s sectional semifinal.

“I knew we were right there,” said BC High coach Marcus Craigwell. “Our shots were hitting pipes, the goalie made some good saves, or a ground ball didn’t go our way. But I knew we were getting stops on defense and I knew once we got that one goal, we were just going to add on to it.”

The Eagles expanded a 5-1 halftime lead to an 8-1 advantage with Louis Timmins (3 goals), Carter (2 goals, assist), Vince Horton (2 goals, assist), and Will Emsing (3 goals, 2 assists) pacing the attack.

Junior Colby LeBlanc (4 goals) gave Natick life with a pair of goals in the third quarter to make it an 8-4 game, but the Redhawks (13-2) got no closer. BC High goalie Jamie Horton (12 saves) made a slew of saves down the stretch to stop a potential comeback.

“It was playoff lacrosse in the first quarter,” said Craigwell. “We just had to stick to our guns, stick to our system. We just got to ride the waves. We got to know that the game is full of runs. Our guys are used to that. We were lucky enough to play in the Catholic Conference and play St. John’s Prep, Xaverian, and [St. John’s] Shrewsbury almost three times each, so we were prepared to bring that [intensity] in the playoffs.”

BC High senior Kevin Ewanich (12) attempts to block a pass from Natick High sophomore Anthony Miceli (28) in Friday's Division 1 South semifinal. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

BC High's Will Emsing (35) snaps in a goal against Natick Friday. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Division 1 South

Franklin 15, Hingham 7 — Advancing to their first sectional final, the top-seeded Panthers (18-0) rode a balanced attack and a smothering defensive approach at Pisani Stadium to earn a date against No. 6 BC High on Sunday.

“It shows a lot about the team,” Franklin senior Matt Lazzaro said of the deep run for the Panthers.

“Not playing last year, I think we learned a lot from that: Don’t take anything for granted.”

The Penn State-bound Lazarro scored three goals, starting with the icebreaker 9:51 into a scoreless first quarter. Senior Owen Kielty also netted four for Franklin and the Consigli brothers, Joe (senior) and Jayden (sophomore), scored two goals apiece, all four tallies assisted by the other brother.

“It’s something you dream about,” Joe Consigli said.

Sophomore Justin Alexander won 18 of his 23 attempts on the faceoff-X and senior Jack Maguire made 11 saves.

Division 3 South

Norwell 10, Cohasset 9 — In a rematch of the 2018 and 2019 D3 South finals, the second-seeded Clippers (14-3) outlasted the No. 7 Skippers (8-7) in semifinal. Griff Vetrano tallied three goals, Cole Berglund tallied four points (2 goals, 2 assists), Ryan Daly made 12 saves, and Johnny Mullen won 15 of 18 faceoffs to carry Norwell. “For all of us there was a little bit of a ‘Ghosts on the Shoulder’ thing,” said Norwell coach Josh Stolp. “When Cohasset started rolling back, we were aware of what we had to do, but we also knew the history. And these guys stepped up, basically held our ground and got us through it. The defense did a great job of finishing

Division 2 North

Reading 13, Wakefield 6 —The fifth-seeded Warriors (12-5) were even, 2-2, with their Middlesex rival through the first 12 minutes. But the top-seeded Rockets (16-0) potted seven goals in the second quarter and pulled away for their second North title in three seasons.

Reading will play the Concord-Carlisle/Medfield winner (Saturday) in a state semifinal Tuesday.

”When some of these guys were freshmen we won [Division 2], so they’ve had that taste,” said Reading coach Charlie Hardy. “They want that taste back. They’re good kids, they work really hard and they show up every day ready to play hard. Days we give them off they’re still down here shooting, so they definitely earned this.”

Colin Mulvey (4 goals) and Evan Pennuci scored early in the second for a 4-2 game before Robbie Granara netted a highlight reel goal. Leaping in the air, he snared a one-handed pass from Nate Johnson on a fast break, and in one motion, went around-the-world for a 5-2 cushion. After Brennan cut it to 5-3, Mulvey, Granara, Ethan Haggerty, and Matt Blasi (3 goals) pushed the cushion to 9-3. JP Sullivan was 17 of 23 from the faceoff-X. Max Brennan (4 goals) cut the lead to 9-4. But Blasi and Colby Goodchild answered with two goals apiece.

”This is cool but it doesn’t mean that much to us,” said Mulvey. “We still have two more wins to get and we’ll do whatever it takes.”

Division 3 North

Newburyport 14, Triton 9 — After leading by just one at the end of the third period, the No. 3 Clippers (16-1) earned a trip to the state semifinals for the first time in program history by capturing the Division 3 North title.

Girls’ lacrosse

Division 1 South

Westwood 10, Wellesley 9 — After squandering a three-goal lead with 5:24 to go in the fourth quarter, the Wolverines (21-0) answered with a goal from junior midfielder Kate Deehan with 1:31 to go, which proved to be the winner in the semifinal.

Deehan, senior attacker Jane Gaffney, junior attacker Ava Connaughton, senior midfielder Ashley Mackin, and junior midfielder Lindsey Diomede each scored two goals as the Wolverines earned a 10-9 victory.

Westwood will host NDA-Hingham (15-1) in Sunday’s final at 10 a.m.

Wellesley (15-1) worked to a 3-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Westwood took control in the second, outscoring the Raiders, 4-1, to take a 6-4 halftime lead. Gaffney scored the sixth Wolverines goal with 0:14 to go in the half.

“Our girls really did their best to brush off any mistakes that they made, tried to refocus and get back into playing our game, what we’re used to,” Westwood coach Margot Spatola said. “I think that’s what made the difference.”

Westwood took a 9-6 goal into the fourth quarter, but with 5:24 to go in the game, the Raiders tallied their third unanswered goal to knot the score at 9-9.

“When things don’t go our way, we collect our thoughts, see what went wrong, and we know that we just have to focus on the next play,” Deehan said. “Keep pushing forward and do what we know how to do.”

With 1:31 to go in the game, Deehan sliced through the Wellesley defense and netted the game-winner.

“It took a while to set up and get that goal,” Spatola said. “Wellesley’s defense was incredible. We stayed patient, we didn’t force it, we didn’t try to charge through and try to score when we weren’t open.”

Division 1 East

Franklin 12, Concord-Carlisle 9 — Jackie O’Neil and Katie Peterson each scored three times and the top-seeded Panthers (17-0) captured the Division 1 East title.

Division 1 North

Chelmsford 11, Reading 7 — Julia Pitts and Kate Kruger netted three goals apiece and assisted on another to propel the second-seeded Lions (16-0) to the semifinal win, and into the North final against fellow unbeaten Masconomet (16-0). Sarah Lachance (2 goals, 1 assist), Sofia D’Agostino (1 goal, 3 assists), Amelia Kelley (1 goal), and Leah Green (1 goal) also contributed. Krueger also had 10 draw controls and D’Agostino collected six.

Masconomet 15, Boston Latin 8 — Morgan Bovardi netted six goals and two assists to power the top-seeded Chieftains (16-0) to Sunday’s North final against Chelmsford. Latin finished 12-3.

Jake Levin reported from Franklin, Kevin Stone from Reading, and AJ Traub from Wellesley.























