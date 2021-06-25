Game 76: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox fell out of first place in the AL East Thursday when they lost to the Rays, 1-0, on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth. That gave Tampa Bay the series, and also put the wraps on an eight-game Red Sox road trip.

Now they return home to host their biggest rival, the third-place Yankees, who are 7-3 in their last 10 games and have won two straight.

Before Friday’s series-opener, the Red Sox will honor Dustin Pedroia, who spent his entire pro baseball career in the Red Sox organization and was forced to retire because of a knee injury in February.