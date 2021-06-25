Game 76: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox fell out of first place in the AL East Thursday when they lost to the Rays, 1-0, on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth. That gave Tampa Bay the series, and also put the wraps on an eight-game Red Sox road trip.
Now they return home to host their biggest rival, the third-place Yankees, who are 7-3 in their last 10 games and have won two straight.
Before Friday’s series-opener, the Red Sox will honor Dustin Pedroia, who spent his entire pro baseball career in the Red Sox organization and was forced to retire because of a knee injury in February.
Lineups
YANKEES (40-34): TBA
Pitching: RHP Domingo Germán (4-4, 4.17 ERA)
RED SOX (44-31): TBA
Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (5-4, 4.32 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Yankees vs. Pérez: Miguel Andújar 0-5, Clint Frazier 1-2, Brett Gardner 2-10, Aaron Judge 1-6, DJ LeMahieu 4-11, Rougned Odor 2-6, Giancarlo Stanton 3-7, Gary Sánchez 2-7, Gleyber Torres 1-8, Gio Urshela 1-4, Luke Voit 3-9, Tyler Wade 0-0
Red Sox vs. Germán: Xander Bogaerts 5-12, Michael Chavis 0-1, Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Rafael Devers 2-13, Marwin Gonzalez 4-11, Kiké Hernández 0-2, J.D. Martinez 1-11, Hunter Renfroe 0-1, Danny Santana 0-3, Alex Verdugo 1-3, Christian Vázquez 1-4
Stat of the day: Nick Pivetta on Thursday became the first Red Sox pitcher to be pulled from a no-hitter after six innings since Babe Ruth in 1916.
Notes: The Red Sox swept the Yankees in New York in early June . . . The Red Sox have lost four of their last six games . . . New York enters Friday 3 1/2 games behind second-place Boston in the American League East standings . . . Pérez did not face the Yankees during the series in New York. He is 2-3 with a 7.92 ERA in seven career starts against the Yankees . . . German faced the Red Sox on June 6 and held them to one run on three hits over 5 2/3 innings in a game Boston won in 10 innings. He is 2-1 with a 4.45 ERA in seven games (six starts) vs. the Red Sox . . . The Red Sox have been held to three runs or fewer in each of their last four losses. Hunter Renfroe hit Boston’s lone home run during its series against first-place Tampa Bay.
