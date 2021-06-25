Hunter Renfroe sacrifice fly provides winning run, Red Sox hang on to beat Yankees

The Red Sox carved out a 5-3 win Friday against the rival Yankees. It was stamped by a Christian Vázquez RBI single in the ninth, giving the Sox their final run of the contest and much-needed breathing room. Matt Barnes worked around two singles to begin the ninth inning to record his 16th save of the season. After winning just one game in their 10 meetings last season, the Sox have won all four of their contests against New York this season.

On a night that featured Fenway Park’s first sellout crowd since September of 2019 and saw an emotional Dustin Pedroia receive a sendoff that Red Sox legends are accustomed to, the team on the field didn’t disappoint.

The Red Sox jumped on Yankee starter Domingo Germán in the bottom of the first. Xander Bogaerts roped a double that scored Michael Chavis and Alex Verdugo. Hunter Renfroe’s double two batters later scored Bogaerts to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Red Sox starter Martín Pérez retired the side in order in the first but was snakebitten in the second inning. With one out and a runners on first and second, Gio Urshela’s grounder to Bogaerts forced the Sox shortstop to move slightly to his right. It appeared as if Bogaerts had a chance at a force play at second but he bounced the throw, loading the bases. Pérez struck out Miguel Andujar for the second out of the inning before a Clint Frazier walk forced in a run. D.J. LeMahieu then sliced a two-run single down the right-field line to tie it at 3.

That didn’t last long, however, with Renfroe’s sac fly to center fielder Aaron Judge putting the Sox ahead by a run after three innings.

The Yankees threatened in the fourth. Urshela doubled to begin the inning. Andujar then singled through the right side. But Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin helped the Sox out when he sent Urshela home. Renfroe cut down Urshela on a throw to Christian Vázquez straddling the plate. Sox manager Alex Cora was aggressive in utilizing his bullpen. After just 3⅔ innings and with tthe top of the order due up, Pérez’s night was over and Hirokazu Sawamura’s began.

Though Pérez didn’t allow an earned run, it was a laborious outing for the lefthander, who for the fifth time this year lasted less than four innings in a start. He threw 67 pitches, striking out three and walking two. He drew just four swings and misses, none of which came on his two-seamer or four-seamer. Sawamura navigated his way through 1⅓ innings of scoreless ball and Whitlock followed that up with two scoreless innings of his own.





