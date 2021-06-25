‘It means the world to me to be a Red Sox:’ Dustin Pedroia gets fitting farewell at Fenway

After playing just nine games in 2018-19, then missing the entire 2020 season, Pedroia announced his retirement on Feb. 1. The 37-year-old never fully recovered from Manny Machado, then of Baltimore, sliding into his knee at second base on April 21, 2017. Multiple surgeries and years of rehab followed, Pedroia ultimately having partial knee replacement surgery in December.

“Hopefully, I was a small part of doing it the right way,” an emotional Pedroia told the crowd. “I just appreciate everybody, and what they’ve done for me. Thank you guys so much.”

Dustin Pedroia was feted before Friday night’s Red Sox series opener against the Yankees, the Rookie of the Year, MVP, and three-time world champion celebrated as one of the franchise’s greats in front of a filled Fenway Park.

“Obviously, it didn’t end the way I wanted it to. Kind of one play derailed something that was going to be something really special,” he said Friday. “To get through that, obviously I love baseball more than anything, but I relied on the people that have loved me my whole life. My wife [Kelli]. My parents. My three boys right here. You guys got me through real tough times, but I made it. I made it out.”

The ceremony began with a tribute video, which declared in part that “perhaps no Red Sox player has played with more grit, more hustle, more determination, and more heart.” The 65th overall pick in the 2004 draft then entered through a red curtain in center field, public address announcer Henry Mahegan adding that “we honor the man who gave us everything we ever asked for, and more than we ever expected.”

Former teammates Tim Wakefield, Mike Lowell and Jacoby Ellsbury were in attendance, with video greetings sent along from former Red Sox manager (and longtime Pedroia cribbage opponent) Terry Francona, his Arizona State coach Pat Murphy, former NESN play-by-play man Don Orsillo, and teammates turned managers Kevin Cash and David Ross.

David Ortiz also appeared via video, announcing he was unable to attend due to a recent surgery. He not only declared Pedroia would be the “one teammate that I would pick to play the rest of my career with,” but also the one player whom he’d pay to watch.

“You bring it every time. Every day, you bring something to the table,” Ortiz said, bringing a tear to Pedroia’s eye. “It’s about heart, man, and you got a big one.”

After Pedroia’s off-field contributions via the Jimmy Fund, his Pedroia’s Platoon military support organization, and his leading the Red Sox on hospital visits following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, Martin Richard’s sister, Jane, sang the national anthem.

The Sox gifted Pedroia the usual (grandstand seats and a placard from the Green Monster), the unusual (golf clubs and a British Isles vacation), and the charitable, including a $100,000 gift from owners John Henry — also the owner of Boston Globe Media Partners — and Tom Werner to begin the Dustin Pedroia Blood Draw Lab through the team’s military-focused Home Base program.

The team then announced it was waiving the usual waiting period, immediately including Pedroia in the 2022 Red Sox Hall of Fame class.

“It means the world to me to be a Red Sox,” Pedroia said later, referencing his 17 years with the organization.

Following a first pitch to Sox manager and former teammate Alex Cora, a constant source of support during Pedroia’s early struggles in the majors, the team unveiled one more surprise: 17-time world wrestling champion Ric Flair, a Pedroia favorite, joining he and his sons on the field for the ceremonial shout of, “Play Ball!”

Pedroia then got a ride in the dugout laundry cart from Jason Varitek and Pedro Martinez, who accompanied Luis Tiant on the field following the Hall of Fame announcement.

