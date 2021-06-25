Jason Day has one-shot lead after two rounds of PGA Travelers Championship

Watson recovered after snapping his driver to make birdie at No. 2 on his way to a second straight 66 that left him at 8 under, one stroke behind 36-hole leader Jason Day in Cromwell, Conn.

And, if the three-time Travelers winner is going to have luck like this over the weekend, please spare a thought for the rest of the field at the TPC River Highlands, too.

We pause now to fondly remember Bubba Watson’s neon pink driver, which broke apart mid-swing on the second tee in the Travelers Championship on Friday.

“It was a perfect tee shot right down the middle. Chipped it in there and made the putt for birdie,” Watson said wryly. “Ho-hum.”

Advertisement

Day shot 62 for the day’s low score and a chance at his first top three finish in more than three years. The former world No. 1 missed three straight cuts before he tied for 44th at the PGA Championship, then withdrew from the Memorial with a back injury and did not qualify for the US Open.

Day seemed to fidget with his back on the course Friday, but still had eight birdies in a bogey-free round.

“Sometimes when you do have sort of an injury or stiffness, even if you’re sick, sometimes you can come out and play some good golf,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to not really get in my own way today.”

First-round co-leader Kramer Hickok was at 10 under before flying the green on the par-3 16th hole and then three-putting from 18 feet for a double bogey; he finished with a 69 to tie Watson for second.

Justin Rose and Kevin Kisner each shot 63 and were among seven player tied for fourth at minus-7. Satoshi Kodaira, who was 7 under after the first round, shot a 2-over 72 in the second.

Advertisement

A total of 79 players made the cut at minus-2 on the 6,841-yard, par-70 course outside of Hartford. Just squeaking in on the number: defending champion Dustin Johnson and two-time winner Phil Mickelson.

Watson, who won the tournament in 2010, ’15, and ’18, started at No. 10 on Friday morning and was 1 under for the day when he arrived at the par-4, 350-yard second hole.

That’s when his driver fell apart — but he didn’t.

After making contact with the ball, Watson’s clubhead came hurtling off the shaft, landing short of the gallery to the right and leaving him with a broken shaft in his hands.

Despite a fairly pronounced fade, the ball landed in the fairway, about 50 yards from the pin. Watson pitched to 11 feet and holed the putt.

Watson said it might have been the travel, going from hot to cold, or overuse that caused the club to break right above the hosel where the shaft connects to the head. His caddie, Ted Scott, tried to pry out the remnant of the shaft so the head could be reused; Watson had a spare driver in his car trunk in case of just such an emergency.

Rule 4.1 allows Watson to replace the club. After hitting a 3-wood on the 437-yard, par-4 third, he had his backup in time for the 479-yard, par-4 fourth.

Watson added birdies on the fifth and sixth holes before holing a 50-foot birdie putt on No. 7 to take the lead at 9 under. He gave that shot back with a missed 3-footer on the final hole.

Advertisement

Bryson DeChambeau shot 66 and was at minus-5, one shot better than social media nemesis Brooks Koeplka, who had a 67 in the second round. Koepka’s brother, Chase, a minor league tour regular who qualified for the tournament last year but withdrew because of COVID-19 protocols, shot 73 and missed the cut at 3 over.

LPGA — Nelly Korda closed with six straight birdies in the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship to put her in the record book with a 9-under 63 and gave her a one-shot lead over Lizette Salas going into the weekend at Johns Creek, Ga.

“Golf is easy when you have days like this,” Korda said. “But it’s not always like this.”

Over her final six holes on the front nine, Korda made birdie on both par 3s guarded in front by water. She had eagle putts on consecutive holes — one of them on the par-4 sixth, with the tee moved up to make it play 229 yards — and narrowly missed them both.

On the hardest hole on the course, she had to deal with a tree root in front of her ball to get to the green and then made a 45-foot birdie putt. Korda closed out her round with a pitching wedge into 8 feet.

She was at 11-under 133, one shot ahead of Salas, who hit all 18 greens in regulation, shot another 67, and has yet to make a bogey through 36 holes.

Advertisement

Korda tied the championship record, last set a year ago when Sei Young Kim closed with a 63 to win at Aronimink. She had the third round of 63 at Atlanta Athletic Club in a major, joining Steve Stricker in 2011 and Mark O’Meara in 2001 at the PGA Championship.

And Korda still has work left in front of her if she wants to win her first major.

Salas didn’t come close to a mistake with her steady diet of fairways and greens. That was her plan coming in, and the 31-year-old American has executed it brilliantly.

Celine Boutier of France drove the sixth green to 8 feet for an eagle on her way to a 64 that left her four shots back at 7-under 137 with Cydney Clanton (67) and Alena Sharp (68).

Still lurking was seven-time major champion Inbee Park, rounding into form as she goes for another gold in the Olympics, who holed a chip for eagle and shot 68. She was six behind.

Korda’s big finish began with a 7-iron to 20 feet. She followed that we a 7-wood onto the green at the par-5 fifth — her caddie told her not to go at the pin, but she couldn’t resist — and then the 7-wood to the green at the reachable sixth and her best shot of the day, a 5-iron to 5 feet on the par-3 seventh.

Advertisement

The surprise was the big putt on No. 8, and the final birdie was the ideal way to close out a round like that one.

Champions — Steve Stricker increased his lead to five strokes Friday in the Senior Players Championship, following an opening 7-under 63 with a 68 at breezy Firestone.

The 54-year-old US Ryder Cup captain had a 9-under 131 total on the difficult South Course, playing bogey-free for the first two rounds in Akron, Ohio.

The tournament is the third of the five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. Stricker has six senior victories — two of them major championships — after winning 12 times on the PGA Tour.

Paul Broadhurst was second at 4 under after a 69. The 55-year-old Englishman has five Champions wins — two of them majors — after winning six times on the European Tour.

Marco Dawson (69) and Ken Duke (71) were 2 under.

Defending champion Jerry Kelly (70) was 1 under with Jim Furyk (68), Ernie Els (67), Jose María Olazabal (69), Paul Goydos (69), and Kevin Sutherland (69).

European — Irish golfer Niall Kearney took a two-shot lead after the second round of the BMW International Open.

Kearney shot a 4-under-par 68 to finish the day on 11 under as he chases what would be his first European Tour title.

Viktor Hovland, Bernd Wiesberger, Masahiro Kawamura, Adrien Saddier, and Jorge Campills share second place on 9 under, with US Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen and two-time major winner Martin Kaymer part of a group two shots further back in Munich.

Kearney recorded his best European Tour finish in a share of fourth in the Canary Islands Championship in May thanks to a closing 61, but had missed the cut in his last three starts.

Sam Horsfield and Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez were the leaders when the first round was completed on Friday morning after play was suspended on Thursday due to the threat of lightning. Garcia Rodriguez finished the second round on 7 under, while Horsfield dropped back to 3 under for the tournament after shooting a 5-over 77.