MIAA down to two finalists for executive director position

Bill Gaine, 77, who has been involved with the MIAA since 1979, announced in February he would retire as executive director, effective Sept. 1.

Dr. Robert Baldwin, superintendent of Fairhaven Public Schools, and Julie Fabsik-Swarts, president of Blue Tail Consulting, are the finalists for the top position in Massachusetts high school athletics, according to a letter sent to the MIAA/MSAA administrators that was obtained by the Globe.

The search for the next executive director of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association/Massachusetts School Administrators’ Association is down to two candidates.

A search committee that included members of the MIAA board of directors met Thursday with four candidates for eight hours of interviews. An additional round of interviews and a visit to MIAA/MSAA headquarters in Franklin will be scheduled before the final decision.

Baldwin has served as Fairhaven superintendent for 16 years and was named the Massachusetts Superintendent of the Year for 2021 by the American Association of School Administrators (AASA). A 1980 Fairhaven graduate and a 2015 inductee into the school’s athletic hall of fame, Baldwin was a basketball and baseball standout for the Blue Devils and also was the Fairhaven boys’ basketball coach from 1989-2001.

Baldwin played baseball at Springfield College. He was an assistant principal at Elizabeth Hastings Middle School in Fairhaven and principal at Middleborough High before returning to Fairhaven in 2005.

Fabsik-Swarts is president of Blue Tail Consulting and an advisory committee member for Team Runner, a sports travel firm.

She has previously been executive director for the National Postdoctoral Association and the National Intercollegiate Soccer Officials Association. A nationally rated NCAA/USA Gymnastics official, she also has served as executive director/secretary general of USA Synchro, and was an assistant athletic director at Lock Haven University.

Fabsik-Swarts received her master’s degree in sports management from UMass in 1989.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.