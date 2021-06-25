In No. 1 singles duel, Jay Devaiah powers Brookline boys’ tennis to Division 1 South title and 58th straight victory

“We’ve played probably, I think five times in the last two months, including today,” Devaiah said of Collomb. “He knows my game, I know his game, so I just had to make sure I was keeping it to his backhand a little more and keeping it deeper in the court, and, once I was able to do that, I was able to take control of the match.”

With athletes, coaches, and fans surrounding the No. 1 singles match between the two highly-ranked juniors at Waldstein Park, Devaiah captured the final four games of the second set, clinching a 6-1, 6-2 victory — the 58th consecutive win for the host Warriors — and their third straight sectional title.

Brookline’s Jay Devaiah and Wellesley’s Harry Collomb were the only players left on the court with Friday’s Division 1 South boys’ tennis final deadlocked.

Brookline (18-0) will host North champion Lexington (16-0) in a state semifinal Monday.

Mike Mowatt, in his first season as coach at Brookline after previous stops at Xaverian and Oliver Ames, said the Warriors go into match each with the goal of sweeping their opponent.

“We pride ourselves in winning dominantly,” Mowatt said. “I mean, we want to win. We want to win 5-0, and that was a challenge for them. They wanted to win a lot. I know a lot of kids wanted to win 6-0, 6-0 matches and everything like that, so they take that pride on that, in beating a good team by a lopsided score.”

Prior to Devaiah’s dramatic championship-clinching win, seniors Sam Feldman and Noah Schwartz won their matches at second and third singles, respectively, 6-1, 6-1.

Wellesley then roared back with doubles victories in straight sets. Seniors Aidan O’Neil and Will Lewis remained undefeated with a 7-5, 6-1 win, and junior Milan Jacobs and sophomore Andrei Samaria picked up a 6-4, 6-1 win as well.

Division 3 North

Weston 5, Lynnfield 0 — Max Ding (6-3, 6-2), Benny Gilligan (6-3, 6-0) and Gauthier Bodet (6-0, 6-1) powered through their respective singles matches to give the top-seeded Wildcats (15-0) the win in the D3 North final.

Duxbury coach John Bunar and captains Jake Berry, Jack Bettencourt, and Rory Quigley celebrated their D2 South title over Hopkinton. Trevor Hass

Division 2 South

Duxbury 4, Hopkinton 1 — The Duxbury seniors started their careers as Division 2 South champs as freshmen in 2018; now they’re back on top this spring following a gutsy performance against Hopkinton in the sectional final.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” senior captain Jack Bettencourt said. “Hard work really does pay off.”

The Dragons’ doubles tandems of Adam Sohmer and Davis Stapleton (6-0, 6-2, at 2 doubles) and Tucker Catalano and Brewster Pierce (6-2, 6-1, at 1 doubles) cruised to smooth wins to put the top-seeded Dragons (16-0) ahead early. Duxbury coach John Bunar was thrilled with their creativity and aggressiveness, calling it some of the best doubles play the Dragons have seen in years.

Second-seeded Hopkinton (15-2) made it 2-1 when Lex Kaye pulled out a 6-4, 6-0 win at second singles over Bettencourt. Bettencourt hung around despite suffering a sizable gash on his nose, but Kaye’s power and placement were simply too much on this day. Duxbury sophomore Colby Hall clinched the match in front of an enthusiastic crowd, grinding his way to a 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) triumph. Jake Berry then earned a 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 victory at first singles over Aidan Yagoobi. The first-set tiebreak was pivotal, and Berry found a way as he has so often throughout his career.

“Anyone that’s watched him play this year knows that there’s so much fight,” Bunar said. Duxbury will play the Concord-Carlisle/Winchester winner in Monday’s EMass final.

Girls’ tennis

Division 2 North

Winchester 4, Newburyport 1 — In netting its third straight Division 2 North title, second-seeded Winchester (17-0) stopped the top-seeded Clippers (14-1) in Newburyport.

Claire Lupien (6-3, 6-1) and Caroline Fredey (6-0, 6-1) won at first and second singles, Caroline Andrews/Olivia DeMichaelis ruled 6-1, 6-1 at first doubles, and the combo of Maddy Buck/Abby Wilson earned the final point with a thrilling 4-6, 6-2, 10-8 victory at second doubles. Newburyport’s Caroline Schulson was impressive with her 6-0, 6-0 win over Kaitlin Tan at first singles.

“It’s a great win for our girls. It’s always nervewracking when we face a team with such a strong number one like Caroline,” said Winchester coach Greg Lowder. “Our girls fought so hard across the board. They wanted to get back to the state finals so badly and I was worried the pressure would get to them. We did a great job staying mentally tough so if we made a mistake or a series of mistakes it was nothing more than just that. We put it behind us and looked ahead to the next point. Getting back to the finals is an incredible accomplishment for the team.”

Division 3 North

Manchester Essex 4, Austin Prep 1 — In a marathon match, Manchester Essex avenged its 2019 loss in the North final.

“We didn’t know what this season was going to hold,” said Manchester Essex senior Stephanie Pratt, who won first singles over the Cougars’ Alexa Schiela, 6-2, 6-2.

“But I think the more we’ve played, the better it’s gone. I think everyone on the team has improved a lot.”

The No. 1 Hornets (15-1) used a marathon win at second doubles, with Emery Weber/Provost and Vanessa Gregory edging the Cougars’ Katherine Millet and Kyle McDonald, 7-6, 6-2, in the middle of the final to secure the title.

Parker Brooks and Gracie Sinsko held off Austin Prep’s Amelia Oulton and Kayla Russell, 6-3, 6-3 at first doubles. At third singles, the Hornets’ Lilly Coote used steady serving to defeat Anna Ferranti, 6-3, 6-3. No. 2 Austin Prep (13-4) took second singles, where Hellena Trojer won a match full of long points over Manchester Essex’s Jessie Miller, 6-2, 6-2.

Boys’ volleyball

Division 1 North

Westford 3, Lowell 0 — The No. 5 Grey Ghosts (11-2) earned a North semifinal victory with excellent play up front from Matthew Zegowitz, who tallied seven blocks to go with eight kills. “Blocking up front was effective and well-managed, and our defense in the back row played pretty well, too,” said coach Brandon Eang. Fabian Arnold (15 kills) and Elliot Bradley (14 kills) also were stellar for Westford, which will host North Andover in the North final Monday. After winning the first Dual County League title in program history, the Grey Ghosts hope to keep their milestone season rolling. “That’s what the kids are working for: to create a little history for themselves,” Eang said.

Division 1 Central

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Milford 0 — Senior captain Ryan Maier compiled eight kills, three aces, three blocks and 20 service points in a well-rounded Central final win for the No. 9 Warriors (12-6). Juniors Will Ginand and Jack Braverman each collected seven kills and four blocks, and senior Sebastian Frankel handed out 24 assists.

Kat Cornetta reported from Manchester. Adam Doucette, Ethan Fuller, Emma Healy, Craig Larson, and Steven Sousa also contributed.



