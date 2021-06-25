Removing starter Nick Pivetta in the seventh inning of a no-hitter was the right decision

But you should also understand it had to be done.

You should hate it, in fact. We were all robbed of seeing what would have happened.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You don’t have to like Alex Cora’s decision to take Nick Pivetta out of the game with two outs in the seventh inning of a no-hitter on Thursday night.

Pivetta had thrown 100 pitches and was the deepest he had been in a game in more than two years. The Tampa Bay Rays also had a runner on second in a scoreless game.

Lefthanded reliever Josh Taylor, who has been dominant since late April, was ready with two lefty hitters coming up for the Rays.

The first, Ji-Man Choi, had crushed a line drive to right field in the fifth inning that Hunter Renfroe made a terrific leaping catch on.

Cora went to the mound and called for Taylor after a brief conversation with Pivetta.

“It wasn’t tough; it wasn’t tough,” Cora said. “It’s a 0-0 game. We have one of the best lefties in the game — probably the best lefty throwing the ball in the game. It was a no-brainer.”

The Sox intentionally walked righthanded-hitting pinch hitter Manuel Margot. Taylor faced Joey Wendle, the matchup Cora wanted all along, and retired him on a fly ball to left field.

Nick Pivetta is congratulated by his teammates after coming out of Thursday's game. Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

That the Rays won the game, 1-0, on a wild pitch in the ninth inning leaves Cora open for second guessing. But there was no chance Pivetta was going to just keep throwing into the night.

Pivetta had faced one batter in the seventh inning all season and had not completed seven innings in a game since 2019. He also was on a pace to throw 130 pitches, which would have been the most in the majors this season.

The risk of injury was too great. The Sox don’t have the starter depth to take such chances.

Their only trustworthy starter in Triple A, Tanner Houck, just came off the injured list. Chris Sale is roughly a month away from returning and Garrett Richards is clinging to his rotation spot as it is.

The Sox also don’t have a day off scheduled until July 8. Extending Pivetta wasn’t a chance Cora could take.

Pivetta wanted to stay in but understood why he came out.

“It’s not about me,” he said. “It’s about the game; it’s about winning baseball games and that’s what’s most important. The matchups worked out really well with [Taylor]. He’s been doing a great job all series with those lefties and that’s really important.”

Pivetta is tightly wound. But when Cora came to get him, he walked back to the dugout without showing any emotion.

“I don’t mind the decision at all,” Pivetta said.

Thursday was the deepest Nick Pivetta had been in a game in more than two years. Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Pivetta was the first Red Sox pitcher to be pulled from a no-hitter after six innings since Babe Ruth in 1916. So at least he’s in good company.

A far bigger issue for the Sox than any debate about Pivetta is that their level of play has taken a sharp downturn.

They committed two more errors on Thursday. That’s 11 in the last eight games, which have led to 10 unearned runs.

The Rays won the game and the series because of poor defense. Margot reached on a two-out single, stole second and went to third on a throwing error by catcher Christian Vazquez.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay's Manuel Margot scored the only run of the night Thursday after a wild pitch from Matt Barnes. Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Matt Barnes threw a two-strike curveball in the dirt that Francisco Meija swung at and missed. But the ball got past Vazquez and Margot scored from third.

It made for a painful loss, the worst of the season.

The Sox lead the majors with 56 errors. They’re an outstanding offensive team and the pitching has been much better than anybody expected. But they’re not good enough to overcome that many defensive mistakes.

Pivetta deserved much better than pitching one of the best games of his career in a loss.

