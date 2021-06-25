Thanks to Chris Goode’s sprint, Franklin baseball wins in a walkoff

Franklin senior CJ Jette is on third and junior Chris Goode is at the plate. He lofts a fly ball into foul territory, but the right fielder overruns it.

It’s the Division 1 South semifinals. Top-seeded Franklin is hosting No. 13 BC High and the game is tied with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

New life.

Facing a full count, Goode slaps a grounder to short, where BC High’s Damian Brown is playing deep. Goode sprints down the line, outracing Brown’s throw and handing Franklin a remarkable 2-1 win and a spot in Monday’s 7 p.m. sectional championship game against No. 3 Xaverian.

“I choked up on the bat to make sure I put it in play and the second I saw the ball on the ground I knew I was beating it out,” said Goode, who was 0 for 3 with a pair of strikeouts before his infield single. “The shortstop was playing deep and I knew it.”

Goode’s dramatic walkoff RBI put the exclamation point on a story written by his classmate Jacob Jette, who pitched seven brilliant innings for the Panthers (16-1). After walking the first two batters of the game, Jette settled in, finding a groove with his curveball and striking out 12 while surrendering only four hits.

“Unbelievable performance by Jette,” Goode said. “He pitched his [butt] off. He had more kids swinging swords than I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”

Franklin’s other run came in the first inning when leadoff hitter Ryan Gerety was hit by a pitch. After stealing second and advancing to third on a groundout, he raced home on a wild pitch.

That was it for the Panthers until the seventh against BC High starter Josh Sunderland (5 hits, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts), who matched Jette pitch for pitch in an equally impressive complete-game performance.

“He was blasting us with outside fastballs,” Goode said. “He was painting the outside corner.”

The Eagles tied the game in the third when No. 9 hitter Chris Capozzi singled and Tim Wagner Jr. blasted an RBI double off the base of the fence in center field. But BC High managed just one more hit and two baserunners over the final four innings.

Franklin loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth, but Sunderland got a strikeout, and first baseman Andrew Manning snagged a sinking line drive and touched the base for a quick double play.

CJ Jette, who scored the game-winning run, was the only hitter for either team to collect multiple hits, finishing 3 for 3. The rest of the Franklin lineup was 2 for 20. After Jette singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh, senior pinch hitter John Turner moved him to second and Jette moved to third on a groundout by Gerety.

“I’m just proud of the guys,” Franklin coach Zach Brown said. “Jacob was unreal today. CJ Jette is an animal at the bottom of the lineup. John Turner, coming off the bench, a senior who hasn’t played much this year, had ice water in his veins. I’m just really proud of the guys.”