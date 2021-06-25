Wimbledon final could be rematch of Novak Djokovic vs. Roger Federer; Simona Halep pulls out

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and eight-time titlist Roger Federer were placed on opposite halves of the Wimbledon bracket in Friday’s draw, meaning they only could meet in the final — which would be a rematch of their epic 2019 title showdown. The reigning women’s champion, No. 3-ranked Simona Halep , pulled out of the field just before the draw began, citing a torn left calf that also forced her to sit out the French Open. That means two of the top three players in the WTA rankings are missing from the field; No. 2 Naomi Osaka withdrew last week. Two of the top five men are out, too: No. 3 Rafael Nadal , a two-time champion at Wimbledon, and No. 5 Dominic Thiem , the 2020 U.S. Open champ.

Advertisement

SOCCER

England wants Gareth Southgate to stick around

Regardless of how England’s European Championship campaign ends, or even the team’s showing at next year’s World Cup, Gareth Southgate will be staying in the coach’s job for years to come. If the England team leadership has its way, at least. Southgate is rated so highly that the Football Association already wants to extend his contract beyond 2022. “He knows that we think he’s doing a great job,” FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said Friday at England’s St. George’s Park training center. “We would love him to carry on, for sure, beyond this contract.” For now, the priority is England’s match against Germany on Tuesday in the round of 16 at Euro 2020.

Stiff competition for Copa America quarterfinals

Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela are in the fight for the last two spots in the Copa America quarterfinals. The prize is likely Lionel Messi’s Argentina. The top four in each group advance to the knockout stage of the troubled tournament in Brazil, rife with the coronavirus. Group B has Brazil with nine points, followed by Colombia and Peru with four, Venezuela at three, and Ecuador counting two. ... France named World Cup winner Florian Thauvin and veteran striker André-Pierre Gignac to its Olympic soccer team . Coach Sylvain Ripoll also selected 18-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes, and Arsenal defender William Saliba, who was on loan to Nice last season.

Advertisement





NFL

Alternate helmets to be allowed in 2022

The NFL is bringing back alternate helmets in 2022, ending a nine-year hiatus that started because of concerns about player safety. The league wrote to clubs in a memo dated Thursday that it must be notified of plans to use alternate helmets by July 31 even though they won’t be used for another year. The memo was obtained by The Associated Press. The use of a second helmet was dropped in 2013 over concerns that wearing more than one helmet might not be safe for players. As those concerns have eased, clubs have lobbied for a second helmet because options for alternate jerseys were expanded in 2018, the league said.

Steelers sign guard Trai Turner

It didn’t take long for the Pittsburgh Steelers to find a replacement for David DeCastro. The Steelers signed five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal , a day after cutting DeCastro in a somewhat surprising move. Turner comes to Pittsburgh three months after getting cut by the Los Angeles Chargers ... Former Washington Football Team right tackle Morgan Moses will sign a one-year contract with the New York Jets, a person with knowledge of the situation said . Moses figures to start at right tackle to protect quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft.

Advertisement





MISCELLANY

Evander Holyfield statue unveiled

Boxing champion Evander Holyfield has been immortalized with a statue in front of State Farm Arena in his hometown of Atlanta. The statue stood in storage for approximately two years. Sculptor Brian Hanlon — who also did the statue of Hawks star Dominque Wilkins on the arena’s south plaza — was commissioned in 2017 and in 2019 finished the 10-foot, 2,500-lb., bronze commemorative and two-ton granite base. ... A “no-spectator games” remains an option for the Tokyo Olympics, which open officially in just four weeks, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said . The admission by comes only four days after she announced on Monday that up to 10,000 local fans would be allowed into venues — with numbers not to exceed 50 percent of venue capacity regardless of indoor or outdoor events.