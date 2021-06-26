Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Cape Cod: Highlights included 11 late-moving broad-winged hawks at Provincetown in addition to two little gulls and a sandwich tern at Race Point. Observers also spotted a Caspian tern in Orleans, calling chuck-will’s-widows in Buzzards Bay and North Falmouth, and two blue grosbeaks at the Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth.

Bristol County and the South Coast: There was a horned grebe, a parasitic jaeger, and a black tern at Gooseberry Neck in Westport. At the Hockomock Wildlife Management Area, two sandhill cranes, an alder flycatcher, and two winter wrens were reported.

Essex County: Last week, luminaries included the continued presence of a summering horned grebe at a private beach off Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, a Caspian tern in Manchester, two yellow-crowned night-herons in Newburyport, and a king rail near the Plum Island Bridge in Newburyport.

Greater Boston: A few highlights included a Mississippi kite at the Arnold Arboretum, a sandhill crane at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, a common loon at Walden Pond in Concord, and an alder flycatcher. There was an out-of-season dark-eyed junco in Westborough and an Acadian flycatcher and four winter wrens at Noanet Woods in Dover.

Norfolk County: The area continued to host at least three piping plovers at Wollaston Beach and an Acadian flycatcher on the Skyline Trail in the Blue Hills in Quincy.

Plymouth County: Interesting reports were headlined by a Western kingbird at Plymouth Airport, a clapper rail at Duxbury Beach, two sandhill cranes and two orchard orioles at Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson, a great cormorant at Plymouth Beach, and an American bittern at Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary in Plymouth.

The Islands: At Nantucket, interesting discoveries included a black-bellied whistling-duck, a calling chuck-will’s-widow, and a black-necked stilt in Nantucket Harbor. At Martha’s Vineyard, a white-eyed vireo continued to be reported.

Western Mass.: Interesting reports from Hampden County included two dickcissels and two least bitterns in Southwick, and three hooded warblers near Mount Tekoa in Montgomery. In Hampshire County, there were sightings of a blue grosbeak at the Honey Pot in Hadley, an Acadian flycatcher in Williamstown, and a sandhill crane in Worthington. Berkshire County hosted a clay-colored sparrow at the Moran Wildlife Area in Windsor, a least bittern in Richmond, and a hooded warbler in New Marlborough.

Worcester County: Sightings featured eight out-of-season ring-necked ducks at the Eagle Reserve in Royalston, two black vultures in Uxbridge, and four sandhill cranes in Hardwick.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.