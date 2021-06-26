Heat emergency goes into effect in Boston Monday as temperatures hit the mid-90s

“It is going to be dangerously hot so I’m asking everyone to take steps to stay safe over the next few days. Let’s look out for each other, Boston,” Janey said in the statement. “If you see someone outside who appears in distress and needs help, call 911 right away.”

The heat emergency will run through Wednesday, as temperatures will likely stay in the mid-90s each day through then, Mayor Kim Janey said in a statement.

A heat emergency will go into effect in Boston Monday, kicking off the second heat wave of the summer, officials said.

Boston and Springfield could hit 95 degrees on Tuesday, the National Weather Service tweeted. Temperatures are expected to drop to the high 80s on Thursday, then hit the low 80s across the state on Friday.

Advertisement

“Drink plenty of water. Try to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the middle of the day. And find ways to stay cool,” Janey said. “Anyone who needs a place to beat the heat can come inside and rest in the air conditioning at one of our cooling centers.”

Cooling centers will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers around the city, the statement said. A list of all cooling centers is available at Boston.gov/Heat.

The Frog Pond and tot sprays are open at parks and playgrounds in Boston, and several BCYF pools and the Mirabella Pool in the North End will be open Wednesday. To pre-register for swim times at the pools, visit Boston.gov/BCYF-Registration.

Heat safety tips can be found at boston.gov/heat and by following @CityofBoston on Twitter, the statement said. Air-conditioned emergency shelters at 112 Southampton St. and 794 Massachusetts Ave. will also be open to the homeless.

Advertisement

While the heat emergency doesn’t begin until Monday, hotter temperatures are already settling in throughout the state this weekend. Boston is expected to hit 87 degrees Saturday afternoon and 90 degrees Sunday, the weather service tweeted.

“The normal high is 80 degrees for this time of the year,” weather service meteorologist Rob Megnia said. “That’s a 10 or 15 degrees difference from what we’ll see this week.”

Boston’s first heat wave of 2021 ran from June 5 to 9, when the city saw five consecutive days of temperatures hitting above 90 degrees, Megina said. That wave tied the record for Boston’s longest one during the month of June.

Megina said the record high for this Monday’s date was set in 1991 at 97 degrees, while the record high of 99 degrees on June 29 goes back to 1933.

“It doesn’t look like we’ll quite get that weather,” Megina said. “While we will be adjusting the forecasts, those temperatures might be tough to beat.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.