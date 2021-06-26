Man arrested in connection with Friday shooting of 15-year-old girl

LYNN — A man faces numerous firearms-related charges in connection with what investigators said appears to be the accidental shooting of a 15-year-old girl Friday night on North Common Terrace, according to police.

The teenager, who suffered life-threatening injuries after she was shot in the torso, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, Lynn police Lieutenant Michael Kmiec said in a statement Saturday. She is expected to survive, he said.

Kmiec said Michael Tate, 23, was arrested and scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Lynn District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.