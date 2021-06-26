Three people fatally shot Saturday afternoon in ‘chaotic’ incident in Winthrop, according to police chief

Investigators are looking into whether the man who was killed may have been attempting to engage with the suspect when he was killed, according to a statement from David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

Winthrop police shot and killed the suspect, who was not identified, State Police said.

WINTHROP — A suspect carrying a firearm crashed a hijacked truck Saturday afternoon into a Winthrop building and then opened fire, killing a man and a woman, according to State Police.

The chaotic scene unfolded at about 2:45 p.m. when the truck, which was stolen from a plumbing and drain company, crashed into a building on Veterans Road in Winthrop, state police said.

Police Chief Terence Delehanty said in a statement posted to Twitter early during the unfolding events, that officers were actively investigating the “serious incident” in the area of Shirley Street and Veterans Road, but believed there is no active danger to the public.

One police officer was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation but was not seriously injured, according to a statement posted to the Winthrop police website.

Fire Chief Paul Flanagan, in an interview, said the scene covered about a quarter of a mile.

“The people who were pinned in the car were at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Flanagan.

Firefighters inspect the rear of a small building on the corner of Cross Street and Shirley Street that was hit by a box truck following a multiple vehicle accident and shooting in Winthrop Saturday. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Police and firefighters were working at the scene near where the box truck had crashed into a building and was cordoned off with yellow police tape.

Much of the building had crumbled into rubble that was strewn across the sidewalk.

About 100 feet from the crashed truck, a GMC Terrain sat on a sidewalk with most of its windows smashed out and its air bags deployed. The car’s front end and rear were damaged, and pieces of debris were scattered across the sidewalk and road.

Police were asking motorists to stay away from the area to allow emergency crews and investigators to do their work, according to Delehanty’s statement.

“It’s a little chaotic,” Delehanty told the Globe.

The incident is being investigated by Winthrop police, with the help of police from Revere and Boston, as well as the Massachusetts State Police.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for future updates.

First responders stand in front of the remains of a small building on the corner of Cross Street and Shirley Street after it was hit by a box truck Saturday. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

