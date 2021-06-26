New England news in brief

Police are searching for a male suspect after a man was attacked with a hammer in Dorchester last Sunday afternoon, the department said. On June 20, officers responded to a report of an injured person near the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street at about 1:50 p.m., police said in a statement Friday. The victim was found suffering from a leg injury. A man allegedly emerged from a stopped car and struck him in his shin with a hammer before fleeing. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The suspect is described as a Black man, between 40 and 50 years old, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds, according to the statement. Anyone with information is asked to call police detectives at 617-343-4275 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-494-TIPS.

PROVIDENCE

Free hygiene products headed for schools

Rhode Island lawmakers have passed legislation that requires all public schools to provide feminine hygiene products at no cost to students. The legislation approved Friday says that starting in the 2022-23 academic year, schools teaching grades five through 12 shall make feminine hygiene products available in all gender-neutral and female bathrooms. “We all know how necessary feminine hygiene products are, but what many people do not realize, and I see this as a long time educator, is that a lack of access to these products can cause students to miss crucial school days,” bill sponsor Senator Valarie Lawson, a Democrat from East Providence, said in a statement. “These products are a daily necessity to so many students and just as schools provide toilet paper for the bathrooms, these products should also be readily accessible for our students in need.” State Representative Carol Hagan McEntee, a Democrat from South Kingstown, was the House sponsor of the bill. “If soap and paper towels are available in bathrooms, so should feminine hygiene products; it’s as simple as that,” she said. The legislation now heads to the governor’s desk. (AP)

CONCORD, N.H.

Sununu mulls bill setting new primary election date

A bill to move up the date of New Hampshire’s state primary elections is headed to the desk of Governor Chris Sununu, where its fate is uncertain. While New Hampshire is known for its first-in-the-nation presidential primary every four years, its state primary, held the second Tuesday in September, is one of the nation’s latest. The House and Senate on Thursday gave final approval to a bill to change the date to the first Tuesday in August, starting with the 2024 elections. Sununu has said he wants to confer with Secretary of State Bill Gardner before making a decision. Gardner opposes the change. (AP)

MILTON, N.H.

Boy aims for chipmunk, bullet strikes uncle

A 32-year-old man was accidentally shot in the head after the bullet fired by his 8-year-old nephew ricocheted while they were shooting chipmunks, police said. The man was injured Friday and is expected to recover. Police said a bullet shot by the 8-year-old ricocheted after killing a chipmunk and hit the man in the head. Police chief Richard Krauss called it “truly just a freak accident.” (AP)

AUGUSTA

Maine eyes green tech growth

Maine’s governor has approved a proposal designed to promote manufacturing education, green technology, and job growth in the state. The proposal, from Democratic Representative Mike Sylvester, is designed to create cooperation between the University of Maine System, the Maine Community College System, the Finance Authority of Maine, private sector stakeholders, and others. It also directs the Maine Council on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics to issue a report that details new models for manufacturing education and employment. Democrats said the proposals within the report must include a five-year dual degree program through the University of Maine System in green technology and entrepreneurship. It must also include an associate degree program through the University of Maine System to train students in green engineering and technology, supporters said. Numerous other proposals, including an apprenticeship program in green technology, must also be included, they said. Sylvester said the bill “will allow Maine to expand upon and create a new climate of innovation around emerging technology sectors.” The council’s report is due on Dec. 1. (AP)