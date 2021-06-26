fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police search for suspect in hammer attack on man last weekend in Dorchester

By Sofia Saric Globe Correspondent,Updated June 26, 2021, 55 minutes ago

Police are searching for a male suspect after a man was attacked with a hammer in Dorchester last Sunday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.

On June 20, officers responded to a report of an injured person near the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street at about 1:50 p.m., police said in a statement Friday.

The victim was found suffering from a leg injury. A man allegedly emerged from a stopped car and struck him in his shin with a hammer before fleeing.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a Black man, between 40 and 50 years old, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds, the Boston Police Department said.

Anyone with information about the aggravated assault and battery is asked to contact Boston Police District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Those wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

