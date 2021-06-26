Police search for suspect in hammer attack on man last weekend in Dorchester

Police are searching for a male suspect after a man was attacked with a hammer in Dorchester last Sunday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.
On June 20, officers responded to a report of an injured person near the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street at about 1:50 p.m., police said in a statement Friday.
The victim was found suffering from a leg injury. A man allegedly emerged from a stopped car and struck him in his shin with a hammer before fleeing.
The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.
The suspect is described as a Black man, between 40 and 50 years old, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds, the Boston Police Department said.
Anyone with information about the aggravated assault and battery is asked to contact Boston Police District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.
Those wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
