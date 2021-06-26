Police search for suspect in hammer attack on man last weekend in Dorchester

Police are searching for a male suspect after a man was attacked with a hammer in Dorchester last Sunday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.

On June 20, officers responded to a report of an injured person near the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street at about 1:50 p.m., police said in a statement Friday.

The victim was found suffering from a leg injury. A man allegedly emerged from a stopped car and struck him in his shin with a hammer before fleeing.