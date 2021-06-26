State reports new COVID-19 deaths, vaccinations Saturday

The state’s Department of Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Saturday as it said about 59 percent of the Massachusetts population has now been fully vaccinated against the virus.
The department said the state’s pandemic death toll as of Saturday was 17,625 as it reported 56 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to more than 660,000.
Experts and public officials say the protection offered by the vaccines is making a difference in the fight against COVID-19 — numbers of new daily deaths and cases have fallen to levels not reported since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago.
The state said 23,303 new vaccinations were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of administered doses to more than 8.5 million.
Those who have received their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna, or a dose of Johnson & Johnson’s single shot, are considered fully vaccinated after two weeks.
The number of people fully vaccinated rose to more than 4.15 million as of Saturday, according to the state.
Even with the vaccine rollout, the virus continued to impact the state Saturday.
Officials reported1,419 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 99 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.
