State reports new COVID-19 deaths, vaccinations Saturday

The state’s Department of Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Saturday as it said about 59 percent of the Massachusetts population has now been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The department said the state’s pandemic death toll as of Saturday was 17,625 as it reported 56 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to more than 660,000.

Experts and public officials say the protection offered by the vaccines is making a difference in the fight against COVID-19 — numbers of new daily deaths and cases have fallen to levels not reported since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago.