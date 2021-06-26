Fast start helps St. John’s Prep finish with Division 1 North boys’ lacrosse championship

“L-S is probably the most aggressive team in the way they play,” Prep coach John Pynchon said. “We talked about how we need to be ready for that. We talked about handling that pressure and making sure what they were doing didn’t impact what we were doing.”

The second-seeded Eagles opened a five-goal lead early in the second quarter and soared to a 12-5 victory over Lincoln-Sudbury, which won four of the previous five D1 state titles. Prep (16-1) will face the winner of Sunday’s D1 South final between Franklin and BC High in a state final Wednesday (TBA).

In Saturday’s Division 1 North final against the premier boys’ lacrosse program in the state, host St. John’s Prep came out the aggressors.

The Eagles controlled the action early by denying L-S a chance to clear its own zone with an aggressive ride. Long-stick midfielder Michael Ayers (3 assists) and junior defender Connor Kelly were instrumental in creating turnovers, setting up first-half goals for Luke Surette (2 goals, assist), Tommy Sarni (3 goals, 2 assists), and Jimmy Ayers (4 goals).

“We looked at a lot of film of [Lincoln-Sudbury’s] clear and it was similar to ours, so had a good idea of how to implement the 10-man ride and get our offense as many possessions as we could,” Michael Ayers said.

Kelly caused several turnovers with a quick stick and physical play, earning praise from his teammates and coach.

“Connor Kelly was huge at the end of the first half with five or six turnovers by himself,” Pynchon said. “I thought he was the best defender on the field.”

Midway through the second quarter, L-S (13-3) cut the deficit to 5-2 on goals from David Herlihy (2 goals) and Hayden Donley, and trailed only 6-2 at the half thanks to clutch stops from junior goalie Nolan O’Brien (10 saves).

But Graham Tyson and Owen Umansky combined to win 9 of the final 10 faceoffs, including the opening draw of the third quarter to set up another assist from Michael Ayers to Sarni, putting any thoughts of a second-half collapse to rest.

“I thought the defense was outstanding, and our ride was outstanding,” said Pynchon, a 2001 St. John’s Prep alum who took over at his alma mater in 2016 after a successful run with Beverly.

“It starts with the attack and the way they ride. They take pride in that almost more than they take pride in the offense, because when you can stop [the opponent] from getting any rhythm offensively, it’s just really hard to beat. I’ve been on the other side of that, and it’s tough to play lacrosse that way.”