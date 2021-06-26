Game 77: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

Fenway Park saw its first sellout crowd on Friday night, with similar attendance likely on Saturday. Eovaldi is trying to bounce back from a rocky outing in Kansas City, having given up seven hits and four runs in four innings of work against the Royals last Sunday.

After opening a weekend series with the Yankees on a high note , the Red Sox will look to clinch the series on Saturday with Nathan Eovaldi on the bump.

Jordan Montgomery will take the ball for the Yankees, having posted a 4.13 ERA in six previous starts against Boston.

Lineups

YANKEES (40-35): TBA

Pitching: LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 4.03 ERA)

RED SOX (45-31): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (7-4, 3.90 ERA)

Time: 7:15 p.m.

TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7

Yankees vs. Eovaldi: Andújar 2-9, Frazier 4-7, Gardner 3-15, Higashioka 1-1, Judge 4-13, LeMahieu 4-21, Odor 1-8, Stanton 4-13, Sánchez 1-10, Torres 6-20, Urshela 4-10, Voit 3-6

Red Sox vs. Montgomery: Bogaerts 6-14, Chavis 1-5, Devers 1-8, Gonzalez 1-4, Martinez 1-7, Renfroe 0-1, Verdugo 1-5, Vázquez 5-10

Stat of the day: With a win on Saturday, the Red Sox can take their first five meetings with the Yankees for the first time since the 2009 season.

Notes: The Red Sox pitching staff quieted a Yankees lineup on Friday that had slugged 29 home runs in its previous 14 games. New York was held scoreless from the second inning on a day after an eight-run outburst at home against the Kansas City Royals ... Hirokazu Sawamura, Garrett Whitlock, Adam Ottavino, and Matt Barnes combined to hold New York to three hits over the final 5 1/3, striking out seven ... The Yankees are 17-22 against American League East opponents and now 5 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the division ... Eovaldi defeated the Yankees on June 4, when he held them to two runs (one earned) on eight hits in six innings. Lifetime, he is 2-2 with a 3.30 ERA in 10 games (seven starts) against his former club.

