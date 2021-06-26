Josh Jeon runs with late opportunity, helps Acton-Boxborough boys to All-State championship

Jeon, a junior, seized the opportunity and led off the relay, helping Acton-Boxborough earn 8 points with a second-place finish (43.17 seconds) and propelling the Colonials into the lead in the team standings with one event remaining.

NORWELL — Josh Jeon was sitting in a lawn chair under the Acton-Boxborough team tent to the right of the bleachers at Norwell High School when assistant coach DJ Brock looked over at him Saturday. Ten minutes before the 4x100 meter relay was to start at the All-State track and field championships, Jeon would have to step in to replace injured Sam Pan.

By finishing with 47 points, Acton-Boxborough won its first state track championship, using its relay teams to fend off Stoughton and St. John’s Prep (37 points each).

“I stepped up, I was ready and I just ran with the opportunity,” Jeon said. “The chip on my shoulder was pretty big and so was the pressure.”

After learning that he was needed, Jeon immediately galloped to the bathroom. Although he had already warmed up, the nerves immediately kicked in.

“I now understand why [Brock] tells us to stay ready, because there are moments like this where we have to step up from barely making it to All-States to scoring points and helping our team,” Jeon said. “It feels amazing.”

The coaching staff drills with all the sprinters to make sure everyone remains prepared. The team of Jeon, senior Ryan Forrest, sophomore Tristan Wu, and junior Alex Landry were a hodgepodge group. Upon seeing the trophy, Forrest, who placed fifth in the 100 meters, couldn’t hold back his emotions and tears streamed down his face.

“I wouldn’t have believed you if you had told me back in the day that [Forrest] would finish fifth in the 100-meter at All-States,” A-B coach Brian Crossman said. “Fifth? No way. Fiftieth? Maybe. He put in so much work, it’s incredible. To see that kind of moment makes it all worth it.”

Sam Ahern, who hurt his hamstring early in the season, had run only twice at 200 meters. Thrust into the leadoff spot of the 4x400 relay, the senior ran a 50.7-second split.

The 4x400 team of senior Owen Driscoll, Ahern, senior David Song, and Landry clinched the victory for A-B, finishing third (3:24.17). The group was unaware of the standings leading up to the event, as the four of them just wanted to get across the line and score rather than analyze the results.

Teammate Jacob Kao, a Yale commit, won the 200 meters (21.43) and finished second in the 100 (10.8).

When Crossman took over the team in 2006, A-B was lucky to get 2 points in a meet. Since then, Acton-Boxborough has finished second in the All-State meet twice.

Upon realizing his team had won, Crossman began hysterically chatting into his phone, a smile engraved across his face before being mobbed with bear-hugs by his athletes.

“I’m over the moon,” said Crossman. “I can’t believe it.”

▪ Joseph Duggan was confident that he could beat the meet record in the discus but strained his chest carrying in a load of groceries before the All-State meet. The Lincoln-Sudbury senior was undeterred, finishing with a toss of 180-5, shattering the 12-year old record of 178 feet.

“I couldn’t throw prior, I was obsessing about it,” Duggan said. “I was relieved when I got a good one out there. When I stepped in there, I felt good. I kind of surprised myself.”

Jarrett Young of St. John's Prep (center) had just enough to edge Newton South's Justin Levy (far left) in the 400 meters. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

▪ St. John’s Prep senior Jarrett Young had no idea that Justin Levy was right behind him in the 400. Young beat the Newton South junior by 0.01 seconds, finishing in 48.90.

“I think that I ran a good first 200 meters,” Young said. “That kid scared the hell out of me in the second 200 meters. I felt him for the last 10 meters, that was it. I was kind of dead from the first 200 meters. As soon as I saw him, I pushed harder.”

Jonas Clarke of South Hadley (right) crosses the line in the 100-meter dash just ahead of Acton-Boxborough's Jacob Kao (center), with Carver's Zack Fisher (left) in third. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

▪ Once Jonas Clarke reached the 50-meter mark, there was no catching him. The junior from South Hadley won the 100 in 10.67.

“I feel like I’ve always had a good max top speed,” Clarke said. “I just have to pray and push out that top 40 [meters]. As soon as I’m up and running, I’ve always relied on that part of the race to get the advantage and recover from what I might have made a mistake on.”

▪ Jordany Volquez clapped his hands and roared once he crossed the finish line. The junior from Lawrence was all smiles as he won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.10. After coming in second at the D1 North meet last weekend, Volquez had a chip on his shoulder. Volquez and Winchester’s Easton Tan were neck and neck ahead of the pack, but Tan fell on the third to last hurdle and did not finish.

Volquez credited a strong start as the catalyst to his success.

“Way better [start than last week],” Volquez said. “I’ve been working on my start the whole week in practice. That was the focal point, getting out of the blocks.”

Jordany Volquez of Lawrence surges ahead in the 110-meter hurdles after a fall by Easton Tan of Winchester. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

▪ Elisha Teneus-Claude shuffled back and forth between the long jump and the high jump, slipping in and out of different shoes as he competed in both events. Teneus-Claude won the high jump, clearing 6-8 to secure the victory. The Stoughton senior finished third in the long jump at 22-7.

“Mentally, I have to stay focused and keep my composure,” Teneus-Claude said. “I would take that anger to the high jump and make sure I perform my best.”

▪ Jake Wall of Mansfield won the long jump with a leap of 23-7½. The junior fell 3 inches short of the meet record, set in 1965.

MIAA All-State Championship

at Norwell High School

100m — 1. Jonas Clarke, South Hadley, 0:10.67; 2. Jacob Kao, Acton-Boxborough, 0:10.8; 3. Zack Fisher, Carver, 0:10.9.

110m hurdles — 1. Jordany Volquez, Lawrence, 0:14.1; 2. Jordan Emile, Stoughton, 0:14.59; 3. Finn Lawson, Framingham, 0:14.6.

200m — 1. Jacob Kao, Acton-Boxborough, 0:21.43; 2. Jarrett Young, St. John’s Prep, 0:21.95; 3. Zack Fisher, Carver, 0:22.16.

400m — 1. Jarrett Young, St. John’s Prep, 0:48.9; 2. Justin Levy, Newton South, 0:48.91; 3. Colby Gross, Old Rochester, 0:49.51.

400m hurdles — 1. Gabe Thyne, Concord-Carlisle, 0:54.69; 2. Jay Sharma, Newton North, 0:55.65; 3. Sean McKay, Hingham, 0:55.99.

800m — 1. Reed Cherry, Littleton, 1:53.04; 2. David Vandi, Lowell, 1:55.46; 2. Graham Steadfast, Triton, 1:55.68.

Mile — 1. Freddy Collins, Nashoba, 4:16.38; 2. Aidan Ross, Uxbridge, 4:18.39; 3. Riley Cole, Northampton, 4:19.8.

2-mile — 1. Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep, 9:06.14; 2. Drew Donahue, Wellesley, 9:06.3; 3. Kyle Sarney, Oliver Ames, 9:11.57.

4 x 100 — 1. Framingham, 0:42.96; 2. Acton-Boxborough, 0:43.17; 3. Hopkinton, 0:43.66.

4 x 400 — 1. Newton North, 3:20.96; 2. North Andover, 3:22.59; 3. Acton-Boxborough, 3:24.17.

4 x 800 — 1. Concord-Carlisle, 7:58.79; 2. Lexington, 8:03.53; 3. Andover, 8:06.88.

High jump — 1. Elisha Teneus-Claude, Stoughton, 6 feet 8 inches; 2. Cam Heafitz, Marblehead, 6-6; 3. Liviu Mihailicenco, Greenfield, 6-4.

Long jump — 1. Jake Wall, Mansfield, 23 feet 7.5 inches; 2. Benjamin Evee, BC High, 22-10; 3. Elisha Teneus-Claude, Stoughton, 22-7.

Pole vault — 1. Jack Vecellio, Frontier, 14 feet 6 inches; 2. Sawyer Garrett, Dover-Sherborn, 14-0; 3. Peter Martel, North Andover, 13-0.

Triple jump — 1. Alexander Dacruz, Greater New Bedford, 44 feet 11.25 inches; 2. Omari Welch Guytan, Stoughton, 44-3.75; 3. Kalan Aylward, East Bridgewater, 44-1.

Shot put — 1. Max Klein, Newton North, 61 feet 6.25 inches; 2. Nicolaus Dahl, Weston, 54-0; 3. Joseph Duggan, Lincoln-Sudbury, 51-8.

Discus — 1. Joseph Duggan, Lincoln-Sudbury, 180 feet 5 inches; 2. Caleb Yee, Lincoln-Sudbury, 158-4; 3. Max Klein, Newton North, 155-11.

Javelin — 1. Liam Bourassa, Ayer Shirley, 187 feet 5 inches; 2. Owen Faulha, Quabbin, 177-6; 3. Derek Munroe, Tewksbury, 175-0.

Pentathlon — 1. Izaiah Strum, Lowell, 3289 points; 2. Patrick McManus, Sharon, 3196; 3. Cole Harris, Acton-Boxborough, 3144.

Team results — 1. Acton-Boxborough, 47; 2. St. John’s Prep, 37; 2. Stoughton, 37; 4. Lincoln-Sudbury, 34; 4. Newton North, 34; 6. Concord-Carlisle, 23; 7. Lowell, 22; 8. Hingham, 21; 9. Framingham, 20; 10. North Andover, 19.