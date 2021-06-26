Julian Alaphilippe wins first stage of chaotic Tour de France

With France coming to life again and nearly all coronavirus restrictions lifted, the Tour got underway from the western port city of Brest in a festive atmosphere, returning to its traditional slot in the calendar after last year’s edition was pushed back to September because of the pandemic.

The Frenchman was involved in the first pileup caused by a fan that took down a large part of the peloton but he remained on his bike. He surged ahead of the main pack in the final steep climb leading to the finish in Landerneau, crossing the line with an eight-second lead over Michael Matthews . Last year’s runner-up, Primoz Roglic , took third.

Throughout the day, enthusiastic fans took to the streets of picturesque villages and thousands of them lined the verdant roads of the Brittany countryside. But some were also careless.

The first big spill was caused by a fan who brandished a cardboard sign and leaned into the path of veteran rider Tony Martin, who fell off his bike and took many others down in his slipstream. The Tour cautioned fans to “respect the safety of the riders” and “Don’t risk everything for a photo or to get on television!”

The second pileup involved dozens of competitors — including four-time Tour champion Chris Froome — riding at full speed near the finish. After a three-year absence from the Tour de France, Froome’s comeback might already be over. Froome, who missed the last two Tours after a 2019 crash threatened to end his career, stayed on the road for a moment and struggled to get back on his feet.

He finally got back on his bike and finished the stage lagging more than 14 minutes behind stage winner Alaphilippe.

OLYMPIC TRIALS

Emily Sisson runs to front in the 10,000 and stays there

On a sweltering day at the US Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore., 29-year-old runner Emily Sisson borrowed her husband’s sunglasses, got out to the front early, and set a meet record in the 10,000 meters. She finished in 31:03.82 to earn a trip to the Tokyo Games. “I kept telling myself, ‘If you’re feeling the heat, so is everyone else, too,’” Sisson said. “I’m used to leading from the front so it doesn’t really spook me.” With highs expected to reach 102 (38.9 Celsius), meet organizers the race to the morning instead of its early evening time slot. Still, it was 85 when the starting gun went off.…Race walker Robyn Stevens made her first Olympic team at age 38, finishing the 20-kilometer course in 1:35.13 at the U.S. track and field trials. Stevens retired from the sport in 2004 but returned five years ago. Nick Christie won the men’s event in 1:30.48 in 70-degree weather.

SOCCER

Italy beats Austria in extra time

Substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina scored in extra time to help Italy beat Austria, 2-1, and advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship. Italy also set a team record of 31 matches unbeaten.…Denmark advanced to the quarterfinals at Euro 2020 by beating Wales, 4-0, in Amsterdam, getting two goals from Kasper Dolberg exactly two weeks after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the team’s opening match. Eriksen had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator and spent several days in the hospital before returning home last week. Both Eriksen and Dolberg played for Ajax, the team that plays its home matches at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Much of the crowd of 16,000 was cheering on the Danes. “It feels like a home game,” Dolberg said. “This stadium, which is very special to me, it’s fantastic.”Dolberg, who was given his first start of the tournament by Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand, scored a goal in each half. Joakim Maehle scored the third in the 88th minute and Martin Braithwaite added the fourth in injury time … Ecuador midfielder Damian Diaz tested positive for the coronavirus a day before their Copa America match against Brazil. Diaz was in “great conditions, isolated,” Ecuador said on social media. He was the only player in the squad who tested positive, the team added. Ecuador will qualify for the quarterfinals if it beats Group B leader and defending champion Brazil at Eastadio Olimpico in Goiania on Sunday.

NASCAR

Bowman passes Larson at Pocono

Alex Bowman made it six straight wins for Hendrick Motorsports, when teammate Kyle Larson’s Chevrolet blew a tire on the final lap, and he took the checkered flag at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., for his third Cup win of the season. Larson had won three straight Cup races and was in prime position to take this one at Pocono when he passed Bowman with three laps left in the race. Larson was maybe a mile away from becoming the first driver since former Hendrick driver Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win four consecutive Cup races. Instead, a blown left front tire on the last corner of the last lap knocked Larson out of contention and Bowman stunningly made the most of his second chance. “This is the strangest win I’ve ever been a part of,” Bowman said . . . John Hunter Nemechek stole a win from Kyle Busch then swiped his traditional victory move. Take a bow, John Hunter. Nemechek beat Busch down the stretch and raced to his fifth Truck Series victory this season, earning bragging rights for Kyle Busch Motorsports at Pocono.

MISCELLANY

Angelique Kerber wins Bad Homburg Open

Angelique Kerber won her first title since Wimbledon in 2018 by beating Katerina Siniakova, 6-3, 6-2, in the final of the Bad Homburg Open. Back in a final for the first time in two years and playing in front of a home crowd, the three-time Grand Slam champion broke Siniakova’s serve six times en route to her 13th career WTA singles title … In the WNBA, Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Washington Mystics, 85-74. Allisha Gray added 14 points and Satou Sabally had 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists for the host Wings (8-8), who have won consecutive games.







