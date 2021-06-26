Lightning vs. Canadiens is first all-East Stanley Cup Final since 1980

Thanks to an adjusted playoff format for just this season, this will be the first final between two Eastern Conference teams in 41 years. Tampa Bay and Montreal will face off for the third time in eight postseasons, and this time it's for the Stanley Cup.

After gutting out a tough series to get to the Stanley Cup Final, the Tampa Bay Lightning shouldn’t have to change their style of play to match up against the Montreal Canadiens.

“They’re going to get the best team that they’ve played against so far, and we’re going to get the best team that we’ve played against so far,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said Friday after a 1-0 victory against the New York Islanders in Game 7 of the semifinals. “It’s going to be a tough, grinding series.”

Advertisement

Montreal swept Tampa Bay in the first round in 2014 on the way to the East final, and the Lightning beat the Canadiens in six games in the second round on their way to the 2015 final. Lightning coach Jon Cooper, Stamkos and six other players remain from the series six years ago, while the Canadiens only have goalie Carey Price and forward Brendan Gallagher left on their roster from back then.

“I remember how close every game was,” Gallagher said. "Each game seemed to be decided by one play here, a mistake there. The difference was such a slim margin. I think since then their team has obviously been growing, their core’s grown. They got to feel what it’s like to win a championship last season, so they’re going to be a whole different animal."

These teams have flip-flopped roles since. The Canadiens are now the younger team that hadn't gone deep into the playoffs yet, while the Lightning endured the pain of losing in the 2015 final and getting swept out of the first round in 2019 before winning it all in the bubble last year.

Advertisement

“It took a lot to get here,” Cooper said. “It was all building blocks to get to here, and you can’t predict that. It’s going to happen.”

It's happening now, with Game 1 at Tampa Bay set for Monday night.

Canadiens coach Ducharme to return for Game 3

Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme will have to wait until Game 3 to rejoin his team after testing positive for COVID-19.

Remaining symptom-free, Ducharme updated his timetable during a video conference call on Saturday after previously hoping he’d be allowed to complete his two-week mandatory self-quarantine earlier.

The Canadiens open the final series with Games 1 and 2 at Tampa Bay on Monday and Wednesday. Ducharme will return in time for Game 3 on Friday, when the series shifts to Montreal.

“I just can’t wait to come back,” Ducharme said. “I’m not trying to look at the calendar too often. It’s like looking at your watch too often, and it looks like time doesn’t go by. I’m trying to be as busy as I can.”

Assistant coach Luke Richardson has taken over since Ducharme tested positive June 18, hours before Montreal hosted Vegas for Game 3 of their semifinal series. Ducharme watched the past four games from home on TV as the Canadiens eliminated the Golden Knights with a 3-2 overtime win in Game 6 on Thursday.

Though not with the team, Ducharme remains in daily contact with his staff and players via Zoom, and also consults with Richardson between periods of games.

Advertisement

“I’m pretty calm sitting down and watching the way we play and what’s going on and thinking about little things that maybe we can do better or what we were doing good to keep going,” Ducharme said. “After the period, the coaches give me a call, and we just talk for a minute or two just like we do every time we go back to the office.”

Ducharme was promoted from his assistant position after Claude Julien was fired Feb. 24.

The Canadiens entered the playoffs with the worst record of the 16 qualifiers, and have won 11 of 13 since being down, 3-1, in their first round-series to Toronto. Montreal swept the Winnipeg Jets in four games in the second round.

Montreal now returns to the final for the first time since winning its 24th Stanley Cup in 1993.