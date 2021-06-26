Low on numbers, Westford Academy girls still reach high point with first state championship

“The second that gun goes off, my legs, my brain and my mentality — everything snaps into place and I am just all there,” Tweedie said.

“I am speed, I am speed,” she muttered under her breath over and over again. The Pixar movie is one of her favorites — Lightning McQueen speaks to her — and the line has become a pre-race ritual for the Westford Academy sophomore. It gets her in the zone for the 100-meter dash.

NORWELL — With her feet in her starting blocks, wobbly legs bent and ready to explode at the sound of the gun, Elliana Tweedie quoted “Cars” protagonist Lightning McQueen.

Advertisement

In Saturday’s 100-meter sprint, Tweedie gave truth to McQueen’s saying and pulled away from Foxborough senior Jordyn Collins. Smiling the whole straightaway — she says not out of cockiness, rather love for the sport — she crossed first with a time of 12.19 seconds.

It was all smiles for the rest of Westford Academy too, as the Grey Ghosts captured their first girls’ All-State track and field title at Norwell High School. And they did it with just six athletes at the meet — only two of whom are seniors — and with a first-year head coach in Ashley Smith.

With six competitors, athletes had to double or triple up on events to earn points. But being shorthanded is more of Westford Academy’s identity than it is a crutch. When Smith, a 24-year-old Boston University graduate, took over the program this year, she was told to expect roughly 60 girls on the track team. But because of COVID-19, only about 35 signed up.

Tweedie also ran for the third-place 4x100 relay team, and nobody displayed more overall impact than junior Megan Frazee, who placed third in the pole vault Wednesday, third in the pentathlon Thursday, and sixth in the 100-meter hurdles Saturday. Frazee finished seven spots higher than her seed time in the hurdles.

Advertisement

As the public address announcer began listing off the final team leaderboard, the Westford Academy girls huddled off to the side, phones angled to take selfie videos. When their name was finally called — ahead of second-place Wellesley and third-place Concord-Carlisle — they jumped up and down and hugged.

“They’re just a powerhouse, this group of girls,” Smith said. “And only two of them are seniors, so we get to keep the other four next year.”

▪ With a 13.72 time, Catholic Central senior Katharine Duren broke the state meet record for 100-meter hurdles. The previous best was 14.25 set in 2011.

“I just wanted to PR so bad,” said Duren, a UAB commit. “I wanted to break 14 [seconds]. So I was happy I could do that. It’s always just to do my best. I never really give too many goals to myself because it’s so technical — if you think about too many things, it just kind of gets in your way.”

▪ Seniors Aleia Gisolfi-McCready (Lexington) and Makayla Paige (Tewksbury) ran a neck-and-neck 400 meters, with Gisolfi-McCready edging out Paige with a personal record of 55.25.

Winnie Sekyaya of Burlington sailed to victory in the girls' long jump. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

MIAA All-State Championship

at Norwell High School

100m — 1. Elliana Tweedie, Westford, 0:12.19; 2. Jordyn Collins, Foxborough, 0:12.34; 3. Ava Nassar, North Andover, 0:12.38.

100m hurdles — 1. Katharine Duren, Central Catholic, 0:13.72; 2. Katelyn Gorgenyi, North Reading, 0:14.36; 3. Jennifer Williams, Old Rochester, 0:14.87.

Advertisement

200m — 1. Rachel Arthur, Lincoln-Sudbury, 0:24.79; 2. Gabriella Rausa, Littleton, 0:25.09; 3. Jordyn Collins, Foxborough, 0:25.49.

400m — 1. Aleia Gisolfi-McCready, Lexington, 0:55.25; 2. Makayla Paige, Tewksbury, 0:56.01; 3. Kylee Bernard, Cambridge, 0:56.35.

400m hurdles — 1. Megan Webb, Wellesley, 1:02.1; 2. Kerry O’Connor, Milford, 1:03.56; 3. Lorna Arcese, Newton North, 1:03.63.

Megan Webb of Wellesley took first in the 400-meter hurdles by more than a second. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

800m — 1. Makayla Paige, Tewksbury, 2:10.66; 2. Iris Bergman, Concord-Carlisle, 2:11.25; 3. Isabella Pietrasiewicz, Norton, 2:12.76.

Mile — 1. Amelia Everett, Newton South, 4:55.89; 2. Julie Hohenberg, Weston, 4:56.31; 3. Nicole Dunbury, Brockton, 5:02.59.

2-mile — 1. Emma Kerimo, Concord-Carlisle, 10:42.64; 2. Ali Gillooly, Nashoba, 10:43.97; 3. Molly Lashley, Whitinsville Christian, 11:03.51.

4 x 100 — 1. Framingham, 0:48.79; 2. Wellesley, 0:49.36; 3. Westford, 0:49.65.

4 x 400 — 1. Lexington, 3:54.23; 2. Newton North, 3:56.63; 3. Taunton, 3:57.51.

4 x 800 — 1. Concord-Carlisle, 9:25.88; 2. Newton North, 9:32.8; 3. Wellesley, 9:33.55.

High jump — 1. Sophie Albright, Framingham, 5 feet 8 inches; 2. Rudecia Bernard, Dedham, 5-6; 3. Maia Wahlquist, Westford, 5-4; 3. Lindsey Morse, Franklin, 5-4.

Long jump — 1. Winnie Sekyaya, Burlington, 18 feet 4.5 inches; 2. Megan Webb, Wellesley, 18-4.5; 3. Katelyn Gorgenyi, North Reading, 18-1.

Pole vault — 1. Sarah Firth, Belmont, 11 feet 6 inches; 2. Melinda Haagensen, Westborough, 11-6; 3. Megan Frazee, Westford, 11-0.

Triple jump — 1. Rachel Bibiu, Advanced Math and Science, 36 feet 11.5 inches; 2. Jane Feeney, Scituate, 36-10.5; 3. Annamaria Mbuyu, Lowell, 36-5.25.

Shot put — 1. Michaela Denson, Sabis Charter, 37 feet 8.25 inches; 2. Mackenzie Gingras, Seekonk, 36-9; 3. Tess Rancourt, Greenfield, 36-5.75.

Advertisement

Mackenzie Gingras of Seekonk finished second in the shot put. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Discus — 1. Michaela Denson, Sabis Charter, 142 feet 11 inches; 2. Kate Powers, Hopkinton, 122-8; 3. Makayla Champagne, Bellingham, 119-9.

Javelin — 1. Hannah McEntee, Taunton, 125 feet 11 inches; 2. Fiona Rigby, Arlington, 118-7; 3. Caitlin Dumouchel, Mansfield, 112-0.

Pentathlon — 1. Katelyn Gorgenyi, North Reading, 3188 points; 2. Jamie Chamberlain, Brookline, 3118; 3. Megan Frazee, Westford, 3096.

Team results — 1. Westford, 40.5; 2. Wellesley, 34; 3. Concord-Carlisle, 31; 4. Newton North, 28.5; 5. Lexington, 27; 6. Milford, 25; 7. North Reading, 24; 8. Framingham, 23; 9. Burlington, 22; 10. Sabis Charter, 20.





After winning the high jump at 5 feet, 6 inches, Sophie Albright of Framingham made an attempt at the state meet record of 5-8. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe



