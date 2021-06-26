Needham boys’ volleyball continues perfect run with semifinal sweep of Greater New Bedford

The Rockets trailed only once in the first two sets, and never gave up more than three points in a row.

With each point, the top-seeded Needham boys’ volleyball team put its prowess on display, pulling away for a 25-17, 25-15, 25-10 victory over Greater New Bedford in Division 1 South semifinal Saturday.

“I thought we cleaned up some things on defense and started to pass better, and that led to some better offense,” Needham coach Dave Powell said.

In the third set, the Bears (14-5) jumped out to a 5-3 lead, but Needham responded by winning 16 of the next 17 points.

“Blocking was big for us,” senior right side hitter Owen Fanning said. “We were hurt a little bit by the tips they were throwing down early, but I think we adjusted well, made in-game adjustments.”

Throughout the match, the Rockets were able to spike more and more, behind Fanning (8 kills), junior outside hitter Ben Putnam (10 kills),and junior middle blocker Nolan Leary (7 kills). The Rockets faithful stood and clapped each time Needham was ready to clinch another set.

“We don’t take anything for granted,” said Fanning, referring to the uncertainty of the spring season and tournaments because of COVID-19. “There wasn’t a huge chance of there even being a final . . . so we’re just happy that it’s happening.”

Brookline 3, Taunton 0 — Zach Orlando-Milbauer (12 kills, 6 digs) and Nikhil Wong (23 assists, 10 digs) steered the third-seeded Warriors to a semifinal win over the second-seeded Tigers.

Brookline (16-4) got up early on Taunton, but the Tigers (18-2) fought back and took a 23-22 lead in Game 2 before the Warriors regained control.

“We expected that,” Brookline coach Dana Jones said. “They were a playoff team for a reason and we wanted to be ready for their best shot so we just tried to stay focused the entire time, we knew they were going to crawl back.”

Awaiting the Warriors in the sectional final Monday is top-seeded Needham, which bested Brookline three times in the regular season.

“We have to play the game, it isn’t played on paper,” Jones said. “We’re ready for it and to be the best, you have to beat the best.”

Girls’ tennis

Division 1 South

Wellesley 3, Hopkinton 2 — The third-seeded Raiders (16-2) earned their third 3-2 win of the postseason to capture the sectional title over the visiting Hillers. Wellesley will take on 2019 champion Acton-Boxborough in a state semifinal Monday.

The Raiders netted the clinching third point with a 6-1, 7-5 victory from its unbeaten first doubles pairing of Molly Plenge and Olivia Gubbay. At first singles, senior captain Haley Genta won, 6-2, 6-0, and the second doubles duo of Tess Miller and Margot Galligan earned the second point, 6-4, 6-2.

Coach Rob Miller credited the home atmosphere after the win.

“We have incredible support,” he said. “I mean, all the JV players come out and cheer for them. We have parents who cheer for them. And we were lucky enough, we were seeded high enough to play a lot of the matches at home. And that I think really helps.”

Division 2 South

Notre Dame (Hingham) 3, Foxborough 2 — The second-seeded Cougars claimed the first three matches of the Division 2 South final to secure the victory on the road. No. 1 singles player Alex Prudente started off the day with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep that was followed by two doubles victories in straight sets. The second doubles duo of Sarah Link and Megan Ravanesi struck first, and the first doubles team of Amelia Maw and Bella La Grassa followed with the deciding victory.

Advertisement

Boys’ tennis

Division 2 North

Concord-Carlisle 3, Winchester 2 — The fourth sectional title for 13-year coach Alex Spence and his Patriots (15-4) was clinched in a matter of 30 seconds at the Winchester Swim & Tennis Club.

First, senior Ben France locked in a 6-3, 6-4 win at third singles for the second point. Then juniors Chris Li and Andrew Meyer finished off a 6-4, 7-5 victory at second doubles to secure a trip to Duxbury on Monday afternoon for the D2 state title. Senior twins Avi and Amar Ruthen netted the first point with a 6-2, 6-3 win.

“Awesome,” Spencer said. “The team really came together. They played hard, and everyone did their job. Even the players not in the lineup gave us a lift.”

Globe correspondent Ethan McDowell, and Craig Larson of the Globe staff contributed.