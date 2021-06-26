For Red Sox, key players aren’t even here yet

Yet it feels like the season will turn — one way or another — on the performance of players not yet on the team.

They will hit the halfway point of the season next week, so this is not some fluke. Alex Cora and his coaching staff have turned what looked like a fourth-place roster into a contending team.

The Red Sox took the field against the Yankees on Saturday night tied with the Dodgers for the fourth-best record in baseball.

The rotation has the look of wobbly Jenga tower given the recent performances by Martín Pérez, Garrett Richards, and Eduardo Rodriguez.

It’s clear the Sox don’t fully trust Pérez, who has averaged only 4⅔ innings in his 15 starts. Cora had the bullpen up in the third inning Friday when Pérez was pitching with a lead and he was out of the game in the fourth.

Richards has pitched well once in his last six starts and looked all together lost in the last two without being able to use anything sticky on the ball.

Rodriguez pitched better than the results showed in his last two starts and has more than earned the right to keep getting chances. The lefthander faces the Yankees on Sunday afternoon in what should be a revealing game.

Chris Sale threw 45 pitches off the mound Saturday, the last 15 to hitters. He’s now on a schedule that, even with some extra days off built in, would have him back in late July.

But the Sox can’t stop there with the rotation.

Tanner Houck has pitched twice for Triple A Worcester since returning from a flexor muscle strain and struck out 12 in 6⅔ innings. He’s another game or two away from being a better option than Pérez or Richards.

Come Aug. 1, maybe sooner, the rotation could look a lot different.

Houck’s Worcester teammate, Jarren Duran, has a .997 OPS in 34 games. Calling him up would give the Sox at least some kind of threat at the leadoff spot.

Through Friday, the Sox had the lowest on-base percentage (.277) from the leadoff spot in baseball. The first batter of the game for the Sox has reached only 19 times in 76 games.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told Ian Browne of MLB.com that knowing when to call up a player “is some mix of art and science.”

How about math? A league-average leadoff hitter has a .336 OBP this season. Imagine how much more damage Alex Verdugo, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers could do with just a decent hitter batting first?

Duran seems capable of being at least a decent hitter, and probably much more than that given his performance this season.

The Sox also could improve their roster via the trade market.

A lefthanded-hitting first baseman with a reliable glove would be a good complement to Bobby Dalbec. That could be hard to find unless the Athletics want to trade Mitch Moreland back, which seems unlikely given they’re tied with the Red Sox for the first wild-card spot. The alternative would be trading for somebody like C.J. Cron of the Rockies.

The Sox have used Christian Arroyo, Marwin Gonzalez, and Kiké Hernández at second base with Michael Chavis getting a look in recent days.

Cora said Saturday he doesn’t believe the turnover at the position has contributed to the team’s poor infield defense. But it’s reasonable to think getting Arroyo or Hernández established there would help.

The bullpen has been a strength. But Ryan Brasier is on the comeback trail after what has been a terrible series of events, including the death of his father February and being concussed by a batted ball three weeks ago.

Brasier was a well above-average reliever from 2018-2020. He could give the Sox important innings.

The Sox also could get help from Kaleb Ort, a 29-year-old who has been lights out in Worcester after being taken in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft from the Yankees.

There’s a lot to like about the Red Sox. But this group needs a boost more sooner than later to take advantage of the position they’re in.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.