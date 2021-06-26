Red Sox nickel and dime Yankees to make it five straight wins head-to-head

Nate Eovaldi (8-4) came within an out of eight shutout innings against his former team, while the offense delivered three of its four runs via sacrifice flies. The Sox nearly needed them all after Hirokazu Sawamura walked all three batters he faced in relief of Eovaldi, but Adam Ottavino got Luke Voit to ground out with the bases loaded.

Saturday was no different, as Boston made it five straight wins against New York to start the season, winning 4-2 at Fenway Park on Saturday night.

The Red Sox have had their way with the Yankees this month. They have shrewdly taken the extra bag when needed, keeping their stagnant and slow-footed rivals on their toes. They have overwhelmed them with precision, timing, and making pitches when the club needed them most.

Advertisement

Ottavino handled the ninth as well, Matt Barnes having worked the last two nights, and made it more interesting. (It was Ottavino’s third straight game.) New York got within two, DJ LeMahieu following an eighth-inning solo homer with a two-out RBI single for his fourth hit of the game, but Aaron Judge swung through a 96-m.p.h. outside fastball as the potential go-ahead run.

The Sox will have a chance at a sweep Sunday, Eduardo Rodriguez opposed by Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

The Sox loaded the bases against New York’s Jordan Montgomery (3-2) with no outs in the second inning, then went ahead on a Kiké Hernández sac fly. That’s when Rafael Devers caught Yankees first baseman Voit napping.

Voit drifted toward foul territory on a Bobby Dalbec pop up just behind first base. Voit recorded the out with an over-the-shoulder catch and Devers — on third base — took advantage of his failure to quickly turn back to the plate, tagging up and scoring standing up.

In the bottom of the third with two outs, Xander Bogaerts ripped a double off the wall in center. Devers beat out a grounder to shortstop Gleyber Torres to keep the inning alive, the Sox getting an out call overturned via replay, and Hunter Renfroe beat out a soft grounder to LeMahieu — who double-clutched before throwing — for a 3-0 lead.

Advertisement

The Sox made it 4-0 in the seventh against freshly called-up reliever Albert Abreu, a leadoff Michael Chavis single followed by a one-out J.D. Martinez double off Judge’s glove in right and a Bogaerts sac fly.

The Yankees had no answer for Eovaldi. Connor Wong made his major-league debut behind the plate, the two having a rapport and connection dating back to spring training. With Sunday being a day game and Rodriguez on the mound, the Sox saw this as an opportunity to fit Wong into the mix.

It paid off.

The Yankees didn’t get to Eovaldi until his final batter, LeMahieu hitting a solo homer into the Red Sox bullpen with two out in the eighth. The righty allowed just the one run in 7⅔ innings, scattering seven hits and fanning six without a walk on 109 pitches.

He did give up some hard contact in the fifth. It included a Gio Urshela line out to Alex Verdugo in left, followed by a Torres fly out to Hernández.

In the sixth, LeMahieu reached on a one-out infield single, and Judge followed with a sharp single to right. That put Eovaldi in somewhat of a jam, but he wiggled his way out of it, a Gary Sánchez grounder turned into a double play.

Advertisement

Torres roped an Eovaldi fastball toward the left-center field gap with two out in the seventh. Urshela would have scored from first, but Hernández got a great jump to record the final out of the inning. Cora stuck with his opening day starter against the bottom of the lineup, Eovaldi fanning Miguel Andujar on a 98-m.p.h. fastball and getting Brett Gardner to ground out before LeMahieu’s seventh home run of the season.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.