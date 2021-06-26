Ryan Brasier’s struggle-laden 2021 includes losing his father in February

That, of course, took its toll, but injuries are minuscule when real life strikes. Ahead of Saturday evening’s contest against the Yankees, Brasier revealed that he lost his father, David , in February .

Ryan Brasier has dealt with his share of physical pain and setbacks this year. He broke his hand during the offseason. A calf strain sidelined him for much of spring training and the season. When Brasier finally looked like he was headed toward a rehab assignment, he was struck in the head with a line drive during a simulated game at the team’s complex in Fort Myers, Fla., setting back his timetable once again.

“It’s been tough,” Brasier said. “There are two or three people that I talk to on a regular basis. Now, you just kind of cut somebody out of that.”

Brasier’s dad played minor league ball for the Mets and Cubs organizations in 1965-66. Given David’s baseball background, he became a voice for his son to lean on in times of need.

“He meant everything,” Brasier said. “From the time I was little until he passed away. Every game, every time I pitched. Having a text message, good or bad, ‘I’m awake. Call me,’ in the minor leagues or big leagues, it didn’t matter.”

Brasier traveled to Boston this weekend so he could be examined by doctors. He suffered a concussion when he was struck in the head and is still dealing with some lingering issues, including some ear trouble. He still doesn’t know when he will make a rehab assignment.

Nevertheless, just being around teammates has offered Brasier some sense of peace.

“Walking in [Friday], getting to see everybody and being here and being at the game, it was awesome,” Brasier said. “Yesterday, was a little bit of a pep up, for sure.”

Chris Sale throws to hitters

Chris Sale reached another step in his progression: A live batting practice. He threw 45 pitches, with the last 15 against hitters Christian Arroyo, Bobby Dalbec, and Michael Chavis.

“We’re excited,” manager Alex Cora said. “He looked really good.”

Sale has another live batting practice next week.

Righties vexing Eduardo Rodriguez

Eduardo Rodriguez will take on Gerrit Cole in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Rodriguez has had a down year so far, carrying a 6.07 ERA in 14 starts this year. Despite his struggles, Cora remains confident Rodriguez is turning the corner. “Overall, we thought that was his best outing stuff wise,” Cora said of Rodriguez’s last start against Tampa, when he allowed five runs (three earned). “And the way he attacked, too. We’re comfortable with where he’s at. [Sunday], they’re gonna have a bunch of righties there. We need the changeup to work and we need to throw strikes.” The Yankees, as Cora noted, have a ton of righties in the lineup. Saturday’s contest featured eight. Righties have had their way with Rodriguez, hitting .308 with nine homers. Cole, meanwhile, has a 2.33 ERA in 15 starts, striking out 123 batters in 96⅔ innings . . . The Yankees placed two on the 10-day injured list: Reliever Zack Britton with a left hamstring strain — he exited Friday night’s game in the eighth inning while facing Hunter Renfroe — and lefthander Wandy Peralta with a low back strain. New York recalled righthanders Brooks Kriske and Albert Abreu from Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.