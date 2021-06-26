Sectional championship is a cool, sweet topping for Amesbury softball

The ice cream did its trick. In a gridlocked battle that went to extra innings, the top-seeded Indians stayed cool. When Olivia DeLong launched a single to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning, Ella Bezanson came from second to score, propelling Amesbury to a 3-2 walkoff win.

“We made it low-key, because I didn’t want them to get caught up in the hype,” coach Jacquie Waters said.

The Amesbury softball coaching staff bought the team ice cream at practice Friday before Saturday’s Division 3 North final against St. Mary’s.

“Just make good contact,” DeLong said on the pivotal play. “It doesn’t have to be a home run — just grind it out.”

Alana DeLisle allowed one earned run and struck out seven to get the win for Amesbury. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Lily Newhall twirled a strong game for St. Mary's, striking out eight. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Most of the matchup was a grind, as both sides watched a phenomenal pitchers’ duel. Junior Alana DeLisle struck out seven batters for Amesbury (15-0) and walked none, giving up one earned run in the complete game win. For the Spartans (20-3), Lily Newhall fanned eight hitters and didn’t give up a hit until the fifth inning.

“I think it was my biggest [game],” DeLisle said. “I was just trying my best to keep them off balance.”

Said Waters: “Alana’s in a different world. She’s a survivor. Alana is that kid who wants to be a controller.”

After each frame, DeLisle would strategize with her catcher — and younger sister — Ella, whom she credits as a guiding presence throughout the afternoon.

“I just did what Ella told me — honestly, like always, I just do what she told me, and it works for the most part,” DeLisle said.

Both squads showed cracks in the armor later in the game. After a ground ball error opened the bottom of the fifth inning and another runner got on base, sophomore Lauren Celia sliced a single down the left field line to give Amesbury a 2-0 lead. But Amesbury gave it right back in the sixth, overthrowing plays at first and third base as St. Mary’s scored two runs of its own.

Amesbury's Isabelle Levasseur (back, left) and Olivia Levasseur celebrate after scoring a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Unforced errors could have rattled Amesbury’s cage. But the players remained composed and confident.

“They were going into the bottom of the seventh like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna win this thing now,’” Waters said. “They were just so relaxed about it and ready to do it, so it was kind of cool.”

Amesbury forges ahead to the D3 state semifinals and awaits the winner of Case and West Bridgewater. But a sectional championship sure feels great for the players, who have a milestone marker atop their unbeaten season.

“I think it just puts a title on everything for this season,” DeLisle said. “I think everyone has put in a ton of work and tried their hardest. The coaches have been super supportive and haven’t really let winning get to our heads, and everything like that. So it’s just kind of like: We made it.”

Amesbury's Julia Campbell lifts the trophy as she and teammates celebrate their Division 3 North softball championship. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Division 1 North

Billerica 3, Peabody 1 — Analise Grady did not inherit an ideal situation.

The Billerica junior was called on in relief in the bottom half of the second inning, with a Peabody runner on third, no outs, and the Indians trailing, 1-0, in the North final.

Grady responded with six hitless innings, striking out eight, with just two walks as 17th-seeded Billerica (13-7) rallied for the win against previously-unbeaten Peabody.

”Annalise has been coming in later in games for us this year and today she just came in and threw great,” Billerica coach Patty Higgins said.

The Indians surged ahead, 2-1, in the fifth inning on RBI singles from Samantha Gaona and Jessica Maillet.

”We just kept trying to put it in play and play little ball, but in the end it was all about the players coming through,” Higgins said.

Zaria Jean-Pierre socked a solo homer in the top of the seventh that was contested because of concerns about her re-entering the game after leaving for a pinch runner earlier in the game. Grady took advantage of the lead and dominated in relief, seemingly having every Peabody hitter off balance, blending her overpowering fastball with a deceiving changeup.

“Even if the changeup doesn’t work it messes them up somehow, because the next pitch they’re in front of it or behind it, but I trust my changeup with my whole heart,” Grady said.

Billerica will play the Bridgewater-Raynham/Taunton winner in a state semifinal.

”I cried so much when we didn’t have a season last year and I’m so glad we came out the way we did and our energy has been so great all year,” Grady said.

Division 2 North

Danvers 7, Tewksbury 3 — It came down to starting pitcher vs. starting pitcher as Danvers ace Lily Eldridge looked in toward Tewksbury starter Whitney Gigante standing at the plate, the Redmen down to their final strike. Eldridge calmly delivered a pitch past the swinging Gigante as the Falcons bench and traveling fans erupted.

The story was Eldridge all afternoon at a warm and humid Hazel Field in Tewksbury with a D2 North title on the line. She threw all seven innings and struck out nine, looking calm and collected all the way through the Falcons’ victory. She also contributed with a big double in the first inning to help Danvers jump out to a quick 2-0 lead.

“Honestly she’s just a true leader from start to finish, in practice, in the dugout, on the field, off the field, all the time,” Danvers coach Colleen Newbury said.

The bats were out early for the Falcons as Brooke Grassia, Ava Gray, Emily Goddard, Makayla Cunningham, Sadie Papamechail, and Eldridge all had hits in the first two innings. It was leadoff hitter Grassia who led the effort, going 4 for 4.

“When she gets going, everyone gets going,” Newbury said. “She’s our go-to offensively.”

Samantha Ryan came on in the second inning for the Redmen in relief of Gigante and pitched the rest of the game. After a tough second inning on the mound, she only gave up two runs the rest of the way. She also went 1 for 3 at the plate, was the first hitter to get on base, and the first runner to score for Tewksbury.

The Redmen tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the seventh, but a leadoff double from Ashley Giordano and an RBI single from Paige Talbot weren’t enough.

Globe correspondents Colin Bannen reported from Peabody, and Adam Doucette from Tewksbury.