Three-time champion Bubba Watson pulls into a share of lead at Travelers Championship

Hickock, who has never won on the PGA Tour, was 12 under — two strokes ahead of Jason Day and three in front of Watson — heading to the 17th before flying the green and missing a 10-foot par putt. He was still a stroke ahead of the final pairing before three-putting from 8 feet on No. 18 to finish with a 68 and fall back into a tie.

Three-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson picked up three strokes on Kramer Hickok over the final two holes, shooting a 2-under-par 68 Saturday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., to pull into a tie for the lead with the minor league tour regular at 10 under par.

“I’ve been in contention before,” said Hickok, who has won on the Korn Ferry Tour and the Canadian Mackenzie Tour. “I know those nerves are going to be there. It’s just embracing those nerves, not trying to fight it. I thought I’d be a lot more nervous than I am.”

Watson birdied No. 17 to move to 10 under and then missed a 5-foot birdie putt on No. 18. Day, the overnight leader, putted past the hole from 22 feet for a bogey to finish at 70 and 9 under, tied for third place with Cameron Smith (66) and Russell Henley (68).

Defending champion Dustin Johnson, who birdied the last two holes Friday to make the cut on the number, shot 65 to climb into a tie for ninth at 7 under. The former world No. 1 reached the clubhouse just two strokes off Day’s 36-hole lead.

LPGA — Lizette Salas relied on precision and big putts to make up for a big power gap against Nelly Korda, and they wound up tied for the lead going into the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Johns Creek, Ga.

Salas was practically flawless in delivering a 30 on the front nine to go from a one-shot deficit to a two-shot lead. She then made her first bogey of the week after 45 holes and didn’t make another birdie in a third straight 5-under-par 67.

Korda, the 22-year-old coming off a victory last week on the LPGA Tour, played bogey-free but failed to use her length to capitalize on the par 5s on the back nine of Atlanta Athletic Club. She had a 68.

They were at 15-under 201, five shots clear of a trio that includes Patty Tavatanakit, the Thai star who won the first LPGA major of the year at the ANA Inspiration. Tavatanakit ran off four straight birdies toward the end of her round for a 65.

Joining her five shots behind were Giulia Molinaro of Italy (66) and Celine Boutier of France, who had a 69 while playing in the final group with the co-leaders.

European — Viktor Hovland is a round away from becoming the European Tour’s first Norwegian winner after he opened up a three-shot lead in the third round of the BMW International Open at Munich.

Five birdies on the back nine helped Hovland record the best round of the day with an 8-under-par 64 as he moved to 17 under for the tournament.

Hovland already has two PGA Tour titles from the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December and the Puerto Rico Open in February 2020.

Jorge Campillo is in second at 14 under, with Darren Fichardt one shot further back.