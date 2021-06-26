Upon review, Hingham boys awarded Division 1 South track & field championship

Hingham, not Weymouth, is the 2021 MIAA Division 1 South boys’ track & field champion.

Weymouth was crowned the sectional champions last week, with a slight 67 to 66.5 victory at Hingham High, but due to a scoring error in the triple jump it handed over the trophy to the rightful champion, Hingham.

According to a statement from the MIAA, a data entry error had Hingham triple jumper Tom Shetzline recorded at 20 feet, 11.5 inches when in reality he leapt 40 feet, 11.5 inches. The difference after the corrected score was enough to lift Hingham from second into first place. The final, correct score was Hingham 69.5, Weymouth 67.